Girl Scouts Are a Pro-Abortion Organization

The Girl Scouts, once representative of traditional America, is now reportedly a pro-abortion organization. At least the national organization appears to be.

They are supporting the idea that abortion is about women’s health, and they recently gave their highest honor to a teen for her work on “reproductive health justice, Lifesite News reports.

The Girl Scouts partner with the abortion industry, teaming up with Planned Parenthood and Teen Vogue. Teen Vogue promotes “reproductive justice” and has offered a tutorial on anal sex.

In the least, it’s a cozy relationship, Breitbart reports.

This is not what the Girl Scouts were supposed to be doing. This is more leftist indoctrination. It’s the parents’ job to teach children about social issues of this nature.

Lifesite News found a money trail.