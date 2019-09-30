Girl who made a harsh allegation against Mrs. Pence’s school made it up

Perhaps you heard about the sixth-grade girl who told a deeply troubling story of three racist white boys attacking her at a Christian school — Immanuel — where the Vice President’s wife teaches art two days a week.

The story received national attention not just because of the attack, but also because the school has a high-profile faculty member, Karen Pence.

NBC News headlined the story, “Three sixth-grade white boys at a Christian school in Virginia where Vice President Mike Pence’s wife works cut a black girl’s hair, calling it ‘nappy’ and her ‘ugly,’ the girl says.”

The interview they conducted was emotional and one big lie.

Even though it had nothing to do with Karen Pence, NBC News asked her to comment.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, also opened an investigation into the incident.

Turns out, it was a hoax. The school said Allen admitted to making up the entire story, according to The Washington Post, as reported by her family.

“We can now confirm that the student who accused three of her classmates of assault has acknowledged that the allegations were false. We’re grateful to the Fairfax County Police Department for their diligent work to investigate these allegations,” Stephen Danis, the principal at Immanuel, said in a note to parents, according to WaPo.

“While we are relieved to hear the truth and bring the events of the past few days to a close, we also feel tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict. We recognize that we now enter what will be a long season of healing.”

Her family has also apologized in a statement.