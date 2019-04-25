Girls have no right to privacy

In May 2016, the Obama administration issued a “guidance” to all public schools that they should allow members of one biological sex to use the showers, locker rooms, and restrooms – and stay in the same hotel rooms during field trips – as member of the opposite sex or risk losing federal funding.

A joint letter from the Departments of Education and Justice stated that students who identify as transgender must be allowed to use the private facilities of the gender they claim to be with “no medical diagnosis or treatment requirement.”

Now, girls in a Chicago area school have lost their right to privacy as the politicians pander to the LGBTQA base.

According to College Fix, a federal court has permitted a lawsuit to proceed against an Illinois school district that allows high school boys to use girls’ locker rooms, restrooms, and showers in order to accommodate transgender students.

Girls who don’t want to be seen naked by boys got bad news. The judge ruled that they have no right to “visual bodily privacy” if the government says so.

Dozens of families sued the Chicago-area school district.

They are defended by the Alliance Defending Freedom who wrote that the stakes are clear: “If our government is powerful enough to command innocent school children to disrobe in the presence of opposite-sex classmates, then there will be little it will not be powerful enough to do.”

The transgenders in question have not had surgery. They are still biological boys or girls.