Giuliani says Joe Biden actively helped close criminal cases in Ukraine

Rudy Giuliani was on ‘Hannity’ last night to describe possible payoffs to the Bidens and an allegedly active role played by Joe Biden in closing criminal cases in Ukraine.

The President’s attorney briefly addressed impeachment and then talked about Joe Biden receiving what could be laundered funds from Ukraine through a company affiliated with Biden. The information came out during a press conference held by a member of Parliament in Ukraine Wednesday.

Giuliani said, “Do you think we are going to hear on the press that a member of the Ukraine parliament held a press meeting today…you will not hear it on the news, ladies and gentlemen…You’ll only hear the news that DEMs want you to hear.”

INFORMATION FROM A SENIOR MEMBER OF THE UKRAINE PARLIAMENT

According to the former New York City mayor, quoting the Ukrainian Parliament member, money was laundered to Biden senior, Devon Archer, and Hunter Biden. Furthermore, he claims Joe Biden actively closed cases in Ukraine.

Describing the alleged mechanism used to launder money, and presenting documents, the “senior” member of Parliament said money was transferred to Biden senior through a lobbying company in the amount of $900,000. The money was allegedly transferred to the U.S.-based lobbying company, Rosemont Seneca, which is said to be affiliated with Biden. The payment was for “consultative services.”

JOE BIDEN ASSISTED IN CLOSING CRIMINAL CASES?

Giuliani said, Then he — the Parliament member — goes on to describe another $16.5 million payment, a laundered payment involving Devin Archer and Hunter Biden, “using economic and political levers of power, influencing Ukrainian authorities, and manipulating the issue of providing financial aid, Joe Biden actively assisted in closing criminal cases” in Ukraine of two men, one the founder of Burisma group.

One of the men is the former Ukrainian ecology minister Mykola Zlochevsky who is the founder and owner of Burisma group.

Giuliani goes on to describe Zlochevsky . “He’s a major oligarch, stole $5 billion from his people. He very suspiciously was allowed to come back. His case got dismissed when they dismissed Hunter Biden’s case, but he’s the guy who paid the 16.5 million and the 900,000 to the Bidens — well it wasn’t 16.5, it was more like 8 million to the Biden group.”

Biden got the case dismissed and this guy is walking free.

He continued, “This guy is one of the major criminals of the Ukraine and he’s now walking around free because Joe Biden got the case dismissed. This gentleman has said that this information should be turned over to the Department of Justice for their own purposes. They should investigate it and I’m going to tell you why, Sean. They suspect that the President of Ukraine received a very major bribe in order to tank this case. I’m not saying Biden was involved in the bribe but it’s the only thing he wasn’t involved in. This case stinks. They can run away from it all they want.”

He also told Sean to keep his eye on China and Romania for similar information to come out.