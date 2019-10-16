Give ’em Hell Donald! Trump Confronts Jon Karl at Presser

Trump held a presser with Italian President Sergio Mattarella Wednesday. During the Q & A, Karl asked the president if he regretted giving Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “a green light to invade Syria.”

“I didn’t give him a green light,” Trump said. “When you make a statement like that, it’s so deceptive. Just the opposite of a green light. First of all, we had virtually no soldiers there. They were mostly gone, just a tiny little group. They would have been in harm’s way. You have a massive army on the other side of the border. But, more importantly, I didn’t give them a green light.”

“When you ask a question like that, it’s very deceptive, John. It’s almost as deceptive as you showing all of the bombings taking place in Syria and it turned out that the bombing that you showed on television took place in Kentucky. I’m not even sure that ABC apologized for that, but I’m certain it was a terrible thing. I’m looking at this, I say wow that’s pretty bad, and it was in Kentucky, it wasn’t in Syria.”

Karl kept pounding the President.

THE BEST FAKE NEWS THIS WEEK

The video in question was hyped by the entire mainstream media throughout the day. It was used to present the President in a bad light and while doing it, they made complete fools of themselves.

ABC’s anchor Tom Llamas spoke as the video of the gun range in Kentucky played:

“This video, right here, appearing to show Turkey’s military bombing Kurd civilians in a Syrian border town. The Kurds, who fought alongside the U.S. against ISIS, now horrific reports of atrocities committed by Turkish-back fighters on those very allies.”

ABC News later retracted the video: CORRECTION: We’ve taken down the video that aired on ‘World News Tonight’ Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error.

It was no error.

This is the fake bombing:

Here’s ABC News passing off footage from a Kentucky gun range as action from the Turkey/Syria conflict pic.twitter.com/WeaI2XebSE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2019

Here is the footage that was taken at the gun range in 2010:

Look at the videos side-by-side:

Here are two videos side by side. One of them is a video from a firing range in Kentucky, the other is ABC trying to pass the first video as footage from Syria. How do these people wake up and look at themselves in the mirror everyday? pic.twitter.com/2tVDp3599Q — (@MadMikeOfficial) October 14, 2019

Journalists are all focused on destroying Trump and have seriously abused their constitutional privileges as ‘journalists.’