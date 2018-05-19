Ardent NeverTrumper Glenn Beck, who called Trump followers “nastiest people in the world” and compared them to Nazis and KKK, now says he is a Trump follower. That’s right, after ruining his TV show, his fan base, and trying to singlehandedly destroy Donald Trump, he wants to join followers on the train.
Welcome aboard, I guess.
After betraying Trump and his followers to the far-left, going on their shows to trash Trump and his followers, he has become a Trump follower.
He said Trump was grooming Nazi-like followers. At another time, he said Tea Partiers who support Trump are ‘racists’ and ‘liars’.
The once-third most popular radio host compared Trump to Hitler. He warned that Trump was a possible “extinction-level event” for American democracy and capitalism.
Beck told Trump’s followers they were going to Hell and Barack Obama was the best. He was so sorry he ever said a bad word about Obama and that wonderful First Lady Michelle. Perhaps he mistakenly thought the left would embrace him.
He even attacked Senator Ted Cruz on radio for supporting Trump after the election.
Now, after all that, he’s a Trumpster. Watch the video at the end where he jumps on the Trump train. It’s a dramatic change. He’s happy with a lot of things Trump is doing.
KILLING DONALD TRUMP
Remember when author Brad Thor and Glenn Beck went on and on and Thor discussed getting someone to end Trump’s life because all other avenues had been explored?
During that same conversation, Brad compared Trump to Mussolini, Chavez, Perrone. Thor and Beck predicted that Trump would tell the American people cancel the Constitution so he can improve the economy.
Thor didn’t realize the U.S. government itself would use its agencies to try to arrange a coup d’état and the real enemy was the Deep State planted by Obama.
Beck got kicked off Sirius Radio for it. That was April 13 2016.
The four minute mark in the audio below is where they begin that line of reasoning. Beck didn’t correct Thor or stop him, he continued the conversation enthusiastically, saying anyone who votes for Trump is “selling out their principles.”
TRUMP FOLLOWERS ARE NAZIS, KKK, BROWN SHIRTS
Glenn Beck told CNN that Trump had followers who were racist Nazis and KKK. He said Steve Bannon is definitely a White nationalist.
Beck said we wouldn’t vote for Trump because he is a ‘sociopath’.
He added that his followers will go to Hell or some terrible place.
In February 2016, Beck was in Nevada campaigning on behalf of Ted Cruz at the caucus. The failing talk show host denounced Trump’s supporters as ‘brown shirts’. Trump had made an impromptu performance right before he appeared.
Beck took to Facebook to protest the behavior of Trump supporters, describing them as “some of the nastiest people I have ever been with.”
The NeverTrumper compared Trump’s supporters to Hitler’s notorious paramilitary group known as the “Brownshirts.” “I believe Trump, whether he knows it or not, is grooming brown shirts,”
Beck went on far-left Chuck Todd’s Meet the Press to trash Trump supporters. He compared Trump supporters to Nazis.
Glenn Beck said, “I warned about this. You know, when they were mocking me for bringing up Nazis the reason why I did many of the times was to warn about the rise of uber-right in Europe that would lead into America and it’s happening.”
Because wanting a border wall is acting just like the Nazis?
Beck is the great catastrophizer.
What didn’t Beck get? Trump’s followers are Beck’s (or were Beck’s) followers.
With that as a background, consider now that Glenn Beck has abandoned all his principles to become a Trump Supporter. That’s right, he has jumped on the Trump Train.
Beck says Trump will sweep it in 2020. He has done “remarkable” things, he said.
Glenn Beck is no doubt a consummate manipulator. He tried to curry favor with Zuckerberg after the outrage over manipulating Conservative content. Many believed this was the beginning of Beck trying to expand his reach to the liberal left since he burned to many of his own supporters. He tried to regain the good graces of Trump supporters some time ago by essentially stating Trump wasn’t so bad as originally believed. That hasn’t worked to stem the continuous decline of his empire. With Trump’s approval at around 50 percent he sees a large group to tap in order to rebuild his empire. I wonder how many assets he’s had to liquidate in order to keep afloat. I certainly would Not trust him Now.
Mr. Cheetos took his animosity to Trump well into the extremes. He didn’t just accuse Trump of being Hitler, as Democrats had done, and supporters of being brownshirts. He attempted to weave a convincing case with historical documentation in order to “prove” it. Before this, though, he was said to have made an agreement with Hannity and Rush to work together in supporting a candidate, Cruz. Rush was smart enough not to go beyond a condescending attitude toward Trump supporters at that time. Mr. Cheetos, on the other hand, decided to ratchet it up without any hesitation. Beck, and others, showed how “low” they would go during the Ms. Fields / Lewandowski fabrication. Several videos confirmed without any doubt that Lewandowski was honest and accurate in his description of the event.
It was obvious that Beck believed This election was based on religious principles, even to the point of labeling any Trump supporter as going against God. It was how he categorized the fight that explains part of his thinking.
“Like many Mormons, I believe in a prophecy that the Constitution will one day hang by a thread in the last days. I believe that time is now, and I believe people like (Utah Sen.) Mike Lee and Ted Cruz will save it,” Beck said.
In 1902, Mormon Elder John Roberts wrote in his journal that the prophet Joseph Smith had said, “You must continue to petition Congress all the time, but they will treat you like strangers and aliens and they will not give you your rights, but will govern you with strangers and commissioners. You will see the Constitution of the United States almost destroyed. It will hang like a thread as fine as a silk fiber.”
“It will be preserved and saved by the efforts of the White Horse,” wrote Roberts, who went on to predict that “a terrible revolution will take place in the land of America” in which “the most terrible scenes of bloodshed, murder and rape that have ever been imagined or looked upon will take place.”
It is likely that Beck believed that Cruz was this “White Horse”. When a person, like Beck, believes he is the instrument of prophetic revelation any action can be justified. The father of Ted Cruz helped solidify this thinking and many of their supporters followed along. It’s not the first time a religious personality thought They had Divine backing only to be brought back down to earth.
Great article, great comment, Greg.
There have been times over the past several years I’ve wondered, is Beck suffering from brain trauma having been kicked in the head too many times by the left?
No doubt, the man either strayed far off the reservation, or has covertly gone back to hitting the bottle. Either way, his mental condition is seriously in question.
What is not in question, Beck’s so-called “empire is in tatters, a mere whisper of what it once was. The many who held him and greet regard years ago as an excellent educator of sorts, are smart enough to recognize psychological imbalance when we see it. And Beck certainly is that.
Will his sudden re-transformation rescue him? Doubtful, we the people have moved on. I give him credit where credit is due. He started us on a path of discovery, of determination to reclaim our great nation. But while he fell into an abyss, we evolved into a better cemented union then even he could have imagined years ago.
No one man is the white horse. This is not going to, “take a village, “it’s going to take an entire nation of pure patriots.
“Our Lives, Our Fortunes, Our sacred Honor”
I kind of liked Beck but I always thought he was a bit of an anus opening. Maybe he was having a alcoholic or drug relapse and finally saw the light.