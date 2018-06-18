Globalist Laura Bush Joins Media Hysteria Over “Zero-Tolerance”

The left has a new talking point about the border policy. The President is arresting illegal crossers who bring children with them or pretend they are with children. All the people coming in are brought by cartels and the parents are endangering the children.

Thanks to the media and stunts by Democrat politicians, it has reached the point of hysteria. People are no longer paying attention to the corruption at the highest levels of the DoJ/FBI. It’s all mass manipulation.

It doesn’t matter that the issue is mostly fraudulent and is another effort to destroy the President. The President has a “zero-tolerance” policy because the cartels are cleverly using children to traffick illegal aliens into the country.

It’s about the rule of law. Everyone agrees we don’t want to see parents and children separated and something needs to be done. However, do the parents have no obligation to put their children in harm’s way.

As if it wasn’t bad enough having Democrats and the media comparing Trump to Hitler and the detention centers to concentration camps, Never Trumper Laura Bush added her voice to the blitz.

She penned an op-ed in The Washington Post calling zero-tolerance “immoral” and “cruel”.

Her husband is largely responsible, alongside Barack Obama, for the enormous numbers of illegal aliens in this country today.

The Bush’s, although they are lovely and kind people, are globalists. They are advocates of policies that prop up open borders.

“I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart,” Bush wrote.

The new policy is to follow the law and arrest people coming here illegally and the children can’t go to jail with them. There aren’t enough facilities for families since the Democrats won’t agree to free up the money to add more facilities and more Border guards.

Imitating the concentration camp narrative, Bush compared the holding facilities to “Japanese internment camps.”

“Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores,” she continued. “[O]r making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside of El Paso. These images are eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American internment camps of World War II, now considered to have been one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history.”

It comes right from the playbook of the left.

“It is our obligation to reunite these detained children with their parents — and to stop separating parents and children in the first place,” Mrs. Bush concluded.

Why not tell Democrats to free up money for more family facilities?

What the left is saying is the only policy we can accept is ‘catch and release’.

George W. Bush agreed with John McCain and wanted to legalize the millions of illegal aliens in the country. He tried to do it in 2004.

What is going on is very dangerous. Border Patrol arrested 50,000 attempting to cross illegally each month for the past three months. That doesn’t count the many more who aren’t caught.

President Trump has pushed back.

Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change! This is why we need more Republicans elected in November. Democrats are good at only three things, High Taxes, High Crime and Obstruction. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2018

Kellyanne Conway also pushed back on Sunday, saying no one wants to see the families separated.

This morning, Hogan Gidley, explained that it is dangerous and Democrats don’t want deportation, don’t want to send them back, and they will only accept catch and release of anonymous people.