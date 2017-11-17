Gloria Allred Grilled on Why She Won’t Let Experts Look at the Yearbook

The media continues to besiege Roy Moore. Democrat operative Gloria Allred is using her client to batter the Republican candidate. People are afraid to support Moore because it looks bad and, if it is true, Moore is despicable and should withdraw immediately. He says he is innocent.

We have seen the media and the Democrats lie and come up with fake complainants in the past, making Moore’s innocence believable. In any case, we don’t know yet.

Gloria Allred’s case depends in part on her client’s yearbook which is the only evidence anyone has been able to present on these decades-old accusations. The inscription he is alleged to have written is inappropriate. Roy Moore’s lawyer has asked that the yearbook be made available to an independent expert to determine if it’s a forgery.

Gloria Allred won’t do it.

She wants a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee so her client and Moore can testify under oath. Moore isn’t a senator and no committee will move ahead with a hearing like this a month before an election and she knows it. Allred wants to put Moore on trial for a nearly 40-year old crime — alleged crime.

Allred never even bothered to ask her client if she saw Moore sign the yearbook. She won’t commit to anything. Perhaps because she could be in big trouble if it’s a lie? Soon, she’ll forget her client’s name.

Wolf Blitzer can’t understand why Gloria Allred will not allow an expert to look at the yearbook.

Allred: Well, all I’m saying is, we will permit an independent examiner of the writing…We will allow all of this to be asked and answered at the hearing.

Blitzer: But that’s not a flat denial, Gloria.

Allred: Well, all I’m saying is, we’re not denying, we’re not admitting, we’re not addressing. We will not be distracted.

Blitzer asked again.

Allred: Well, uh, all I can say is we want it done in a professional setting to the extent possible, that’s the only setting in which people can testify under oath.

Gloria Allred never bothered to ask her client if she saw Roy Moore signing the yearbook. msnbc katy tur grills gloria allred because she doesn’t think Allred is making sense.

TUR: Does your client, Beverly Young Nelson, remember him signing it?

ALLRED: She remembers — well, she remembers being with him. It was on the counter. She alleges that he took it, that he signed it and she was thrilled that he had signed it, because, as far as she knew, he was a D.A. and that was an important position.

TUR: So she saw him sign it?

ALLRED: I don’t believe at the time she had a clue whether he was an assistant D.A. or a D.A., but he signed it, she took it. As far as she knows, I mean, there’s no reason for her to think it’s anybody’s but his signature.

TUR: But did she see him sign it?

ALLRED: You know, I don’t — I haven’t asked her if she saw him, but we did describe what happened that evening in question. What she alleges was that she put it on the counter; that I think she asked to sign — or that he did sign it. That’s all.

TUR: I ask this, because it seems you’re not 100% sure that it is his signature, and if you’re not 100% sure that it is his signature, why would you show it at a press conference?

ALLRED: Well, why would — you know, why does anybody doubt that it is his signature?

The entire story is hearsay so far. Allred knows a Senate hearing is not going to happen.

The Alabama GOP will stick with Moore.

BREAKING: Alabama GOP says it stands by Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore, ‘trusts the voters’ to make decision in the race. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 16, 2017

Mo Brooks’ district will support Judge Roy Moore.

Mo Brooks’ 5th Congressional District GOP Exec Committee voted last night unanimously to fully back Roy Moore moving forward–> pic.twitter.com/hhtM6Gk7Nv — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) November 15, 2017