Gnat-Like Jim Acosta Whines After He Leaves ‘Pool Spray’ Stupidly

CNN’s Jim Acosta enjoys his role as town idiot, screaming out questions of the President attempting to humiliate him before foreign leaders. Obviously, CNN appreciates Acosta’s talent for the absurd.

On Monday, Acosta continued his antics during a photo-op of the President with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Last week it was Kaitlen Collins who shouted out questions and refused to leave. This week it was Jim Acosta.

He just wouldn’t leave. Instead, he kept yelling. First, he shouted out, “If there is no collusion, why does Rudy Giuliani keep saying there is no crime in collusion?”

As usual, he’s using questions to mislead.

“Make your way out. Let’s go.” a White House staffer can be heard shouting above the din.

Acosta continued, “Mr. President, do you think other countries should not allow children to stay with their parents, if they enter the country illegally?”

A White House staffer had enough.

“Move, Jim, let’s go. Keep going, Jim, let’s go. Jim, we’re leaving. Come on, Jim. Go. We’re done,” the staffer said loudly.

Ah, music to the ears of all those who are so done with this boil on the butt of the media. He makes them all look terrible.

White House aide shout down Jim @Acosta for asking collusion questions: “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done.” pic.twitter.com/UhGoN7CHN4 — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) July 30, 2018

Whiney Acosta complained later about his alleged mistreatment.

“This audio is a pretty good example of how the WH aides also known as press wranglers are almost screaming as reporters try to ask questions of Trump in our ‘pool sprays,” he wrote.

He is still tweeting about it by retweeting other peoples’ tweets.

What he left out is when you are asked to leave, you leave, you rude buffoon.

ITALY’S PRIME MINISTER CONTE PRAISES PRESIDENT TRUMP

The media says President Trump praised Italy’s PM, calling him a radical far-right official.

Conte’s not far-right. He’s right of center and wants to maintain Italy’s sovereignty and stop the mass invasion.

The truth is PM Giuseppe Conte praised the President and relies on him as a stalwart against the Globalists/Communists. He called Donald Trump a “strong advocate for Americans,” the Epoch Times reports.

Both leaders have been complimentary to each other since the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Canada in June.

“We had a very good G-7 meeting, where Giuseppe and I became friends,” said Trump during a joint press conference at the White House. “I think we were probably more closely aligned than anybody else in the room,” he said referring to the summit where trade tensions took center stage between Trump and other European leaders, according to Epoch Times.

Conte, in response, endorsed Trump’s stances on trade, NATO, and Russia.

“Like the United States, Italy is currently under enormous strain as a result of illegal immigration,” said Trump. “They have fought it hard. The Prime Minister frankly is with us today because of illegal immigration. Italy got tired of it.”

Conte said, “My government and Trump administration represent change. They were elected in order to change the status quo and to improve their citizens’ living conditions.”