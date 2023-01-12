God Mocks the Climate Change Activists, Again

By Mark Schwendau

The liberal socialist bastian of California has been getting battered by what is termed an “atmospheric river” event. We began to see this coming several weeks ago when about six low-pressure weather zones lined up out past Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean. As these zones have approached the California coast, they have brought high winds and torrential rains. This, in turn, has sent rivers above flood stage, caused mudslides and debris flows, and killed at least 18 since late December. It has also begun the process of raising the water reservoirs out west as well. One such much-talked-about reservoir of last summer was Lake Mead.

This atmospheric river is affecting the northern part of California but will bring heavy rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest in its entirety. Yet another low pressure zone is forecast to strike these hard-hit San Francisco and Sacramento areas this weekend, with at least a few more inches of rain. The San Francisco Bay area is predicted to see heavy rainfall but intermittently throughout the weekend. More moderate-to-heavy rain is forecast through next week, down south to Los Angeles.

So far, during the train of atmospheric river events, California has seen at least 400% to 600% of average rainfall for this time of year. Some locations in the Sierra Nevada Mountains have seen well over 100 inches of snowpack during this period, sending the statewide average snowpack to 226% of the average. This is a very good thing for refilling the depleted water reservoirs of the states out west, as when the snowpack melts in the spring from the Rocky Mountains, that water will be headed for all of these freshwater reservoirs.

The most recent event, which ended yesterday, dumped its heaviest precipitation on the south-facing mountain slopes of Southern California. A staggering 18.78 inches of rain fell in Ventura, 18.31 inches in Nordhoff Ridge, and 17.17 inches in San Marcos Pass, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The online weather channel “Ryan Hall Y’all” has done an outstanding job of both predicting these events and explaining them and their significance.

Hall predicted that the bomb cyclone parade of storms coming would have enough energy to cross the Rocky Mountains range and impact the entire nation. This is very unusual. The term “bomb cyclone” references how barometric pressure dropped 24 millibars in 24 hours. This is an extreme weather event.

The storms to hit California have caused mud and rock slides down the mountains due to the extreme soil saturation and prior forest fire events that left some of these mountains relatively bare of vegetation.

While the remaining winter storms left to come may not be quite as strong as the prior atmospheric river events to date, any additional rains are expected to cause additional flooding. California’s flooding woes are not over yet.

One cannot help but see this is another example of climate change, just as the drought of last summer that caused Lake Mead to reach record lows was. The only question remaining is to we credit this to man or God.

For me and mine, we will credit God… and isn’t it interesting how they say God will provide, and these two connected weather events demonstrate exactly that.

While mankind is never good with predictions, experts predict Lake Mead and all the other reservoirs of the west should be back to almost normal levels by next summer after the spring snowpack runoff occurs.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found online. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

