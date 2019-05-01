GOING DOWN! CNN Lost 26% of Their Viewers in April

“CNN’s prime-time ratings dropped a whopping 26 percent in April compared to last year, according to Nielsen Media Research. MSNBC’s ratings were down 14 percent in April 2019 compared to April 2018,” reports The Hill.

Overall, all of the cable news is losing their younger viewers. All have lost younger viewers.

The top three shows on cable news in April were ‘Hannity,’ followed by ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ and MSNBC’s ‘Rachel Maddow Show.’ ‘The Ingraham Angle’ and ‘The Five’ rounded out the top five. FNC held nine of the top twenty spots.

CNN’s ratings have not been this low since October 2015.

Fox averaged 2.4 million viewers and MSNBC averaged 1.66 million. CNN was third with 767,000 average primetime viewers, down from 1.04 million in April 2018.

All saw a decline in the 25-54 year age range.

CNN’s highest-rated show was “Chris Cuomo Primetime,” which averaged 917,000 viewers in finishing 26th overall in total viewers among the cable news networks.

Total Viewers: (vs. April 2018)

Hannity: 3,086,000/ 17 telecasts / -5% Tucker Carlson Tonight: 2,834,000 / 19 telecasts / +9% The Rachel Maddow Show: 2,630,000/ 20 telecasts / -13% The Ingraham Angle: 2,455,000 / 18 telecasts / -2% The Five: 2,398,000 / 20 telecasts / +10% The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell: 2,081,000/ 20 telecasts / -10% Special Report with Bret Baier: 2,043,000 / 20 telecasts / -8% The Story with Martha MacCallum: 1,811,000 / 20 telecasts / -8% America’s Newsroom: 1,609,000 / 61 telecasts / -1% All in with Chris Hayes: 1,547,000 / 20 telecasts / -20%