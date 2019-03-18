Goldman Sachs Elects to Social Engineer in Hiring Their Workforce

For the sake of diversity and inclusion, Goldman Sachs has decided to socially engineer their workforce. They will hire only so-called minorities, but Asians and Whites are NOT included in the affirmative action plan. They are not in the protected class.

In a press release March 18, Goldman said the new hiring plan is part of an effort to manufacture a “truly diverse workforce.”

They say they have achieved a “significant increase” in its recruitment of women, blacks, and Hispanics in 2018, therefore, they are redoubling its efforts this year.

These are the minimum race-based quotas the money manager wants to achieve in 2019:

50% women.

11% blacks.

14% Hispanic.

This is Marxism, not Americanism. Goldman Sachs is looking at outcomes first, before qualifications, background, talent, and all the variables that make someone qualified.

The concept behind this is called disparate impact and it’s being embedded into our legal system, our welfare system, and companies like Goldman Sachs. It’s very dangerous.

This sets up affirmative action for “protected classes” and forces bias against the unprotected, which in this case are Whites and Asians.

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION IS THE ENEMY OF CAPITALISM

Capitalism and our freedom to prosper are under attack. One of the more insidious threats comes from the legal concept of disparate impact.

Disparity is not inequality and outcomes are not signs of racism or sexism but the leftists have changed all that with the concept of ‘disparate impact’. Inequality is no longer based on real bias which limits opportunity, it’s based on imagined prejudice determined by statistical outcomes compiled by bureaucrats.

In United States anti-discrimination law, the theory of disparate impact holds that practices in employment, housing, or other areas may be considered discriminatory and illegal if they have a disproportionate “adverse impact” on persons in a protected class. That impact does not have to be proven, only the outcome is looked at.

Milton Friedman addressed the issue. He believed that if the rules of law are abandoned for some statistical outcome, there is no freedom.

Economist Walter E. Williams pointed to some obvious examples of disparities that occur naturally:

If one were to list the world’s top 30 violinists of the 20th century, at least 25 of them would be of Jewish ancestry. Another disparity is that despite the fact that Jews are less than 3 percent of the U.S. population and a mere 0.2 percent of the world’s population, during the 20th century, Jews were 35 percent of American and 22 percent of the world’s Nobel Prize winners. Are Jews taking violin excellence and Nobel Prizes that belong to other ethnicities? If America’s diversity worshippers see underrepresentation as probative of racial discrimination, what do they propose be done about overrepresentation?

Overrepresentation may be seen as denial of opportunity. For example, blacks are 13 percent of our population but about 80 percent of professional basketball players and 65 percent of professional football players and among the highest-paid players in both sports. By stark contrast, blacks are only 2 percent of the NHL’s professional ice hockey players.

Disparate impact is being used to insidiously weaken the foundations of Capitalism and freedom. The legal theory makes local governments and businesses liable for disproportionate results without anyone every proving or even suggesting there is an intent to discriminate. It’s done through statistical manipulation. It’s an attempt to redefine what’s ‘fair’ according to a dictatorial government.

To quote Milton Friedman again, “‘Fair’ is in the eye of the beholder; ‘free’ is the verdict of the market. The word ‘free’ is used three times in the Declaration of Independence and once in the First Amendment to the Constitution, along with ‘freedom.’ The word ‘fair’ is not used in either of our founding documents.’”