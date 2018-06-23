Good Grief! Time Magazine Stands by Its Fake Cover, Misleading Story

The profound irresponsibility of the media reached fever pitch this week. The absence of any sense of guilt on the part of the ‘journalists’ is frightening. They don’t even recognize the inherent evil in what they are doing.

There are two major fake stories this week.

We know that Special Counsel Robert Mueller put in writing that the New York Times and the Washington Post both fabricated details about the investigation of Paul Manafort. We also know the Time Magazine story was a fake and the editor is standing by it.

News outlets are not seeking the truth. They believe Trump is a danger to America and they are justified in doing whatever they want or have to do.

Mueller is going to face Manafort in court and he is concerned the fake stories from fake anonymous sources will prejudice his case. Mueller said there were no no-knock raids and there were no leaks.

The Time Magazine story gets more absurd by the day. It is perhaps the worst example of fakery and yellow journalism yet.

Time Magazine is standing by their fake cover story of a crying 2-year old Honduran girl because it offers the propaganda they are looking for. The cover features a 2-year-old Honduran girl sobbing as she looks up at Trump, with the words “Welcome to America.” They pretended the tiny child was separated from her mother.

As it happens, the little girl was crying because she was in the hot desert and it was 11 at night. The mother abandoned her husband and three children in Honduras where her husband has a good job as a ship’s captain. She took the toddler as insurance to get into the country. It’s her second illegal entrance, making it a felony.

A border patrol agent who was at the scene, Carlos Ruiz, described what actually happened to CBS News.

We were patrolling the border, it was after 10 o’clock at night. We asked her to set the kid down in front of her, not away from her … and so we can properly search the mother. So, the kid immediately started crying as she set her down. I personally went up to the mother and asked her, ‘Are you doing okay, is the kid okay?’ And she said, ‘Yes, she’s tired and thirsty and it’s 11 o’clock at night.

It was the propaganda story of the year but it was completely false. The reporting was erroneous, the context was missing, and there was no due diligence as The Federalist reported.

They stand by the lie.

The photo and story “capture the stakes of this moment,” the editor in chief told reporter Hadas Gold.

“The June 12 photograph of the 2-year-old Honduran girl became the most visible symbol of the ongoing immigration debate in America for a reason,” the EIC told reporter Hadas Gold. “Under the policy enforced by the administration, prior to its reversal this week, those who crossed the border illegally were criminally prosecuted, which in turn resulted in the separation of children and parents. Our cover and our reporting capture the stakes of this moment.”

Many in the mainstream media have not taken the photo down. They stand by the propaganda. They are the Goebbels media. This should terrify people.