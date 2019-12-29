Good guy with a gun kills church shooter in Texas, stopping a massacre (VIDEO)

A shooter who attacked innocent church members during mass was taken down by a church member with a gun in White Settlement, Texas. The shooter is one of the dead, according to reporter Jason Whitley. If it wasn’t for the armed church member, this would have been a massacre.

At least three church members, not armed guards, shot the killer. This is why we need our Second Amendment.

“The shooter is one of the deceased this morning, according to MedStar — at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. Video shows an armed church member took the shooter down with a single shot,” Whitley said.

“A witness told CBS 11 News the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. According to the witness, another church member shot the suspect.”

The Video

Here’s the moment where an armed churchgoer in White Settlement, TX stopped a mass shooter dead in his tracks Wouldn’t it be a shame if it went viral? pic.twitter.com/bZBRXrvU4u — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) December 29, 2019

During the incident, the shooter and another man died from their injuries. A third man was critically injured.

MedStar has since said the third man in critical condition died en route to the hospital but was resuscitated and is currently undergoing surgery. Two other victims were injured trying to duck and cover but have been treated and released.

Neither the suspect’s or victims’ identities have been released at this time.

The leftists, who have ignored the machete attack on Jews in Monsey, are out in full force on Twitter blaming guns. There is no point putting their tweets up — they will only aggravate people and it’s the same Twitter trolls.

If it wasn’t for the church member with a gun, more would have died. We don’t know if this is a religious incident but, it is a good time to mention that Jews, Moslems, and Christians are being attacked.

It’s not the weapon, it’s the motive and the mind of the criminal. Our society is sick and that is the problem. Some Internet idiots are condemning the town for their name.

My family came here over religious persecution as did many. We must keep our religious people safe.