Good Guy with a Gun Saves His Family

A father with a gun in Lancaster, California took down a man breaking into his home while his family was inside. The father shot once. The incident took place around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

KABC reports the incident occurred around 6:45 am Sunday morning after the father “heard loud banging noises,” and grabbed his gun. He feared for his safety, his wife’s, and that of his children.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives say the man got into the home through one of the downstairs rear windows and walked into an upstairs bedroom.

No one inside the home was hurt except the intruder who is deceased.

There is video footage of the man trying to enter a neighbor’s home before he got to the home where he met his fate.