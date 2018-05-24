Good Guy With a Gun Stops a Mass Shooting

A potential mass shooter was taken down at a restaurant in Oklahoma City Thursday, police said. This took place at Louie’s Grill & Bar on Lake Hefner–9401 N Lake Hefner Dr, Oklahoma City.

Two people were shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him.

Only one person is dead, the shooter.

