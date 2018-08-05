Good Guy with a Gun Stops a Potential Mass Shooter at a School Event

Contributor James Soviero

A good guy with a gun stopped a potential mass shooter Saturday who opened fire on a back to school event.

An armed bystander shot a man who open-fired following a fistfight, police said. The shooter returned to the park after a fistfight and began firing.

A bystander licensed to a carry a firearm then shot the shooter, who was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The bystander who shot the suspect waited for officers and has been fully cooperative with the investigation, police said.

“We are extremely grateful that nobody else was injured in this incident,” said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson. “This suspect opened fire at a crowded public park, this could have been so much worse.”

Dwight Harvey, who is the father of the event’s organizer and a DJ, was streaming the event live on his Facebook page when the shooting occurred. He praised the Good Samaritan with the gun.

In the video, many children and parents are sifting through backpacks stuffed with school supplies under a pavilion at the park when 12 rapid fire shots ring out.

The bystander will likely not be charged.

That’s all we know.

Raw Video of the Shooting: