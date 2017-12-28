Good News, Bad News! No More Individual Mandate Except If You Live in a Deep Blue State



Great news! The penalty for not carrying health insurance has been repealed with the new tax bill [individual mandate]. Those who bought healthcare because they didn’t want to pay the penalty and those who paid the penalty rejoice. It’s a statist rule that should not exist in a free society.

Bad news! But it’s bad news if you live in one of the far-left blue states. New York, California, Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey and other deep-blue strongholds, the insurance industry and left-wing activists are agitating to enact state penalties to replace the soon-to-be-defunct federal one, former New York AG Betsy McCaughey wrote.

These far-left states plan to enact their own onerous healthcare rules and climate change penalties as well.

From the article:

Ouch! Six-and-a-half million filers paid the federal penalty last year, including approximately 400,000 right here in New York and 60,000 in neighboring Connecticut. The penalty-payers largely earned less than $50,000 a year. They paid the penalty because they found ObamaCare unaffordable.

But paying the penalty also hurt. It’s $695 or 2.5 percent of household income, whichever is more. Getting rid of that penalty will be a sizable tax break for them.

Tell that to insurance companies already lobbying in Albany, Sacramento, Hartford and other capitals for a state penalty. They’re looking out for their own interests. What could be sweeter than a law requiring consumers to buy their product or get whacked with a hefty fine if they refuse? State lawmakers need to hear from the public that doubling down on ObamaCare’s coercive model is a mistake.

It’s a sorry state of affairs. We live in two Americas – the far-left one and the normal one.

This could be one of the reasons 450,000 fled only three deep-blue states. New York had the most with 190,000 people leaving between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2017, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released last week.

Illinois and California came in second and third respectively.

The liberals leave these states as well and then bring their bad policies to the state they end up in. SAD!