Good Samaritan Shooter Destroys Gun Control Agenda

By Mark Schwendau

There was another soft target shooting in an Indiana shopping mall over the weekend. It happened in Greenwood, Indiana, but this time had a different outcome. The bad guy with a gun was dropped by a good guy with a gun. Greenwood lies just south of Indianapolis and has a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for “prayers to the victims and our first responders” in a public statement.

Still, in the short period of time the attack occurred, three people were fatally shot while two others were injured Sunday evening. at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said. Those to die were 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife, 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, and 30-year-old Victor Gomez.

The police investigation revealed that just prior to the shooting began, a 20-year-old shooter entered the mall at 4:54 p.m. on July 17 and immediately entered a restroom. It was there that he assembled several rifles that had been broken down in a backpack. He also was in possession of a handgun and several magazines of ammunition, but he only used one of the rifles. His cell phone was found submerged in a toilet in the bathroom for reasons unknown.

After about an hour in the restroom, he came out with his gun firing in the mall, causing carnage and chaos in the food court area of that mall.

Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison reported on a hero civilian shooter of that day who responded in just 15 seconds after the event began before police could arrive. A 22-year-old young man from nearby Bartholomew County who was legally carrying a firearm at the mall shot and killed the gunman, Chief Ison reported at a news conference. As luck would have it, Indiana became a constitutional carry state beginning July 1, where carrying a handgun no longer required a state-issued permit.

The shooter was later identified as Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, of Greenwood, Indiana. He was killed by Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, Indiana, a mall patron with a concealed carry permit in Indiana to possess a handgun for personal defense.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” said Chief Ison.

Sapirman got off 24 rounds with his Sig Sauer Model 400 rifle before being dropped by Dicken. Dicken was carrying a 9-mm Glock, according to Chief Ison. After the shooting, Dicken approached mall security and cooperated with officers, according to Chief Ison. Dicken was handcuffed and questioned by officers and later released upon verification of his actions via surveillance videos.

Dicken, who has been shopping at the mall with his girlfriend, fired ten rounds from his handgun at a distance of about 40 yards (120 feet), hitting Sapirman with 8 of 10 shots fired for a rate of 80%.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and other law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation.

Dicken’s attorney Guy Redford said his client wouldn’t be making any comments until police had completed their investigation.

He said in a written statement, “Because we want to respect the ongoing criminal investigation by the Greenwood Police Department and take time to honor the three innocent lives lost, we won’t be making any substantive comments on Sunday’s events until after the authorities’ investigation is closed.”

This should be the end of this story, but it took a weird and unexpected turn after the event due to the insane times we now live in.

In one press conference, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison referred to Dicken not just as a hero but as a “Good Samaritan” for his saving of many lives Sunday. The next day, Chief Ison added, “Many more people would have died last night if not for the responsibly armed citizen.”

Many of the media and socialist Democrat gun control advocates immediately condemned the police chief for his Biblical “Good Samaritan” reference.

One local Greenwood news reporter exclaimed,

“The term ‘Good Samaritan’ came from a Bible passage of a man from Samaria who stopped on the side of the road to help a man who was injured and ignored. I cannot believe we live in a world where the term can equally apply to someone killing someone.”

This reporter may be a well-intentioned Christian churchgoer, or not, he no doubt views Jesus as radically pacifist and Chief Ison’s reference to Dicken as a “Good Samaritan” as blasphemous.

But Dicken was a Good Samaritan, and the Bible offers the words to back up the chief’s statement,

In Luke 11:21, Jesus said:

“When a strong man, fully armed, guards his own house, his possessions are safe. But when someone stronger attacks and overpowers him, he takes away the armor in which the man trusted and divides up his plunder.”

What is so interesting about this scenario is Dicken’s actions in that Indiana mall last Sunday prove what conservative patriot gun owners and organizations like the National Rifle Association (NRA) have been saying all along, “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

Our enemies of America within, in Congress, are trying to make the case that “high-powered assault rifles” need to be banned as they give an unfair advantage to innocent civilians and law enforcement. Elisjsha Dicken just blew up that narrative, and he did so masterfully in just 15 seconds!

Dicken got the drop on the bad guy with a gun, and he dropped him inside of 15 seconds.

America does not need or want an assault weapons ban. “If guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.”, as the old expression goes.

Corrective actions we need to stop these events of attacks of Americans in soft target areas of America immediately are as follows:

Law enforcement must be ordered to stop releasing the names or images of mass shooters to mainstream media as multiple reports from shooters who lived claimed they were doing it for the attention. Freedom of the press is not a right to glorify or martyr a mass shooter and that is exactly what is done too many times these days, intentionally or not.

The only exception to the point above is if the shooter escapes and is at large on the run.

We need to reopen our state mental hospital system and institutionalize those perceived as a threat to themselves and others. Too many times, family, friends, or neighbors said in retrospect something like, “Yeah, this guy was different. He was kind of odd and kept to himself.” The term “suicide by cop” is a recent term whereby a person is too much of a coward to just kill themselves but wants to hurt and kill others before a cop takes them out. Because America is in a new period of lawlessness for a variety of reasons, it is time for a REAL president to issue an executive order whereby all 50 states have immediate constitutional permit-less carry for any legal gun owner who wants to do so. If you live in a blue state where you would be an unarmed soft target in a shopping mall, such as neighboring Illinois, you can thank these socialist Democrats for putting your life at risk!

If you think about it logically, these people are cowards. They would not be taking the risk to engage in a mass shooting event, not knowing who and who wasn’t carrying a weapon in the crowd they were stalking. The old shell game…

And for those who want to argue with me, We used to have a serious problem with commercial aircraft getting hijacked to Cuba until the government started to deploy more armed plain clothes Federal Air Marshals. The problem was solved immediately. Today those same marshals serve to protect us from Islamic extremist terrorists.

We don’t need to “defund the police.” We need to “de-uniform the police.”

LOGIC!

