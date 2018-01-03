Good to Know! Deputy Chair of DNC Endorses Violent Communist Antifa

Democratic Representative Keith Ellison (D-MN) posed with a copy of the Antifa handbook and posted it on Twitter with the comment that it strikes “fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump”. Since Ellison is the Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee, what he endorses matters.

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/r81nYoeqpL — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) January 3, 2018

Antifa or Anti-Fascists are fascists and self-admitted communist-anarchists trying to shut down the right. The group’s handbook was written by a communist professor at Dartmouth named Mark Bray.

Bray told Chuck Todd on NBC News ‘Meet the Press’ that the movement is an “activity of social revolutionary self defense” uniting communists, socialists and anarchists against the right. Their goal is to end neo-Nazi politics, he said.

About violence, he excuses it: Even if a group does not intend for that to be the way to go about it, if you’re organizing against violent fascists, being able to defend yourselves can unfortunately come in handy.

In other words, if Antifa decides your group is a hate group, they can use violence against you.

Bray advocates Antifa violence as [faux] self-defense: What I’m trying to say is that the various differing ways anti-fascists go about resisting fascism are legitimate to be considered, that they are historically formed and ethically reasonable. I try not to wade too far into “What about this and what about this.” I like to leave it as general as “I support collective self-defense against fascism and Nazism.”

Antifa committed the violence at Berkeley when conservative Milo Yiannopoulos tried to give a speech. They also disrupted Trump rallies and the inauguration with violence. They have torn down statues and beaten up Trump supporters. Their motto is “peace through violence”.

This group is forming chapters or cells, as they call them, on universities throughout the nation to take down our government.

This is what the Democrat Party now stands for: communism and violence.

The New DemocRat Party🐀 pic.twitter.com/rH8SJPMXvz — Deplorable🤠Rāzərbak (@MediaJuggernaut) January 4, 2018

Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) attacked Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) for simply reading a book on jewish influence, but has so far said nothing about Congressman Ellison endorsing the Antifa handbook, a communist organization considered “domestic terrorists” by Homeland security. pic.twitter.com/nIGzyi91AD — Will Westcott 🎄❄️ (@westland_will) January 3, 2018