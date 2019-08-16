Good Win for Trump Administration on Asylum Rule

A federal appeals court sided with the Trump administration on Friday to limit asylum claims from Central America, according to FOX News.

Until the next court case, a nationwide injunction that blocked the implementation of the rule is out.

In July, a California federal judge blocked the rule that would require migrants to first apply in one of the countries they cross on their way to the U.S. – with certain exceptions. The rule is tailored to target Central Americans from the Northern Triangle of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras who would travel across multiple countries, including Mexico, before claiming asylum in the U.S.

The San Francisco federal appeals court for the 9th Circuit on Friday ruled that the injunction can only apply in states within the court’s jurisdiction in the western U.S.

The court presented no humanitarian reason for making it nationwide.

“The district court clearly erred by failing to consider whether nationwide relief is necessary to remedy Plaintiffs’ alleged harms,” the ruling says. “And, based on the limited record before us, we do not believe a nationwide injunction is justified.”