Good Work Florida! Crowd Chants ‘CNN Sucks’ as Gasbag Acosta Bloviates

Jim Acosta was destroyed at the Trump rally in Florida on Tuesday!

Before the rally began, the crowd heckled CNN and their favorite gasbag Jim Acosta. They kept chanting ‘CNN Sucks’, and they got louder each time. Jim Acosta suggested he was courageous for standing up to the crowd.

He’s such a silly man.

Acosta brought up the heckling on Wolf Blitzer’s show and said the rowdy crowd told them to go home.

“And, Wolf, we should point out, over the last hour or so, this crowd has been very rowdy. Coming after us, telling us to go home, but Wolf, we’re not going home. We’re going to stay right here at the rally and do the news, report on his rally coming up tonight. Wolf,” Acosta said.

He’s so brave.

Wolf called him a good boy or something.

He was heckled during the rally also. He stood up so well.

“Wolf, just to give you a sense as to what’s happening right now,” Acosta said, “you can hear there is a chorus of boos and other chants from this Trump crowd here in Tampa, Florida. They are saying things like ‘CNN sucks,’ ‘go home,’ and ‘fake news.’ Wolf, obviously all those things are false. We’re staying right here, we’re going to do our job and report on this rally to all of our viewers here tonight. Wolf.”

Those things are OBVIOUSLY FALSE? It’s fake news just saying that.

Host Wolf Blitzer replied that Acosta should soldier on “as you should” and promised to “stay in very close touch with you.”

CNN fell in the ratings again!

CNN fared the worst out of the big three cable news networks, placing 10th in primetime and 7th in total day. In primetime, CNN fell to Home and Garden Television, USA Network, the History Channel, the Discovery Channel, the Hallmark Channel, and more, Daily Caller reported.

Shark Week had double the ratings of CNN!