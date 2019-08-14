Google Documents Show the Enormous Scale of the Censorship

A Google insider has turned over 950 pages of documents and a laptop to the Department of Justice. There is a long list of conservatives banned and Independent Sentinel is on the list, but we’re in good company.

Google is the company building software to help China censor its own people.

It allegedly shows the company created algorithms to hide its political bias within artificial intelligence platforms – in effect targeting particular words, phrases and contexts to promote, alter, reference or manipulate perceptions of Internet content – delivered roughly 950 pages of documents to the Department of Justice’s Antitrust division Friday, Sara Carter reports.

The insider met with Sara Carter and Project Veritas, concealing his identity.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told the House Judiciary Committee in December 2018, “things like relevance, freshness, popularity, how other people are using it” are what drives the search results. Pichai said even if his programmers were anti-Republican, the process is so intricate that the artificial intelligence could not be manipulated and it was too complicated to train the algorithm to fit their bias.

On Wednesday Project Veritas released leaked documents from a Google insider that shows The Gateway Pundit, Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, Newsbusters, American Thinker, Independent Sentinel, MRCTV, American Lookout, Twitchy, Daily Caller, Natural News, The Rebel Media, The Right Scoop, LifeNews, BizPac Review, YoungCons, and many others are being targeted, censored, blacklisted and silenced by Google.

All conservatives, even never Trumpers are censored.

NEW: Google “Machine Learning Fairness” Whistleblower Goes Public, says: “burden lifted off of my soul,” Leaks Hundreds of Internal Documents – WATCH –> https://t.co/58M73VtAlp pic.twitter.com/SzCJ9Gt3Zt — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) August 14, 2019

THE LIST

# Manual list of sites excluded from appearing as Google Now stories to read # results. The urls are used with a UrlMatcher, and should be in the format # specified in: webutil/urlutil/urlmatcher.h apkmirror.com/ play.google.com/ drive.google.com/ docs.google.com/ ebay.com/ mvlehti.net/ torrentfreak.com/ torrentsmovies.net/ kat.cr/ thepiratebay.se/ extratorrent.cc/ torrentz.eu/ 1337x.to/ torrenthound.com/ veoble.com/ yts.ag/ rarbg.to/ eztv.ag/ torrentdownloads.me/ isohunt.to/ iptorrents.com/ torrentfunk.com/ yourbittorrent.com/ monova.org/ limetorrents.cc/ gamestorrents.com/ torrentreactor.com/ btscene.com/ toorgle.com/ seedpeer.me/ bitsnoop.com/ torrents.to/ dailystormer.com/ ok.co.uk/ # START: sites with high user block rate: ariane/173353. patriotjournal.com/ angrypatriotmovement.com/ donaldtrumpnews.co/ truthfeed.com/ rightwingnews.com/ americanlookout.com/ yesimright.com/ supremepatriot.com/ viralliberty.com/ chicksontheright.com/ conservative101.com/ youngcons.com/ americasfreedomfighters.com/ thetruthdivision.com/ conservativepost.com/ fury.news/ downtrend.com/ therightscoop.com/ libertywritersnews.com/ thefederalistpapers.org/ endingthefed.com/ proud-patriots.com/ newsbusters.org/ usatwentyfour.com/ americanupdater.com/ politicalcult.com/ gopthedailydose.com/ departed.co/ thelibertarianrepublic.com/ usasupreme.com/ dailyheadlines.net/ investmentwatchblog.com/ thegatewaypundit.com/ madworldnews.com/ vdare.com/ conservativetribune.com/ twitchy.com/ freepatriotpost.com/ ihavethetruth.com/ theconservativetreehouse.com/ frontpagemag.com/ worldpoliticus.com/ usanewsflash.com/ webdaily.com/ msfanpage.link/ truthandaction.org/ amaziness.net/ glennbeck.com/ thenewsclub.info/ news.grabien.com/ ilovemyfreedom.org/ louderwithcrowder.com/ truepundit.com/ tacticalshit.com/ usadailyinfo.com/ redstate.com/ proamericanews.com/ thelastamericanvagabond.com/ unclesamsmisguidedchildren.com/ laacibnet.net/ subjectpolitics.com/ nationalinsiderpolitics.com/ bizpacreview.com/ toprightnews.com/ americannews.com/ everynewshere.com/ pittsburghsportsnow.com/ consfreedom.com/ patheos.com/ worldnewspolitics.com/ christianpost.com/ ascensionwithearth.com/ naturalnews.com/ theeventchronicle.com/ bukedde.co.ug/ yugiohblog.konami.com/ bdnews24us.com/ proudcons.com/ theusualroutine.com/ newsbreakshere.com/ littlepebble.org/ dailycaller.com/ nowtheendbegins.com/ hangthebankers.com/ conservativespirit.com/ girlsjustwannahaveguns.com/ rickwells.us/ joeforamerica.com/ megynkelly.org/ christiantimesnewspaper.com/ noscomunicamos.com/ sourcesnews.com/ theralphretort.com/ therebel.media/ in.techradar.com/ infostormer.com/ thewashingtonstandard.com/ unitedvoice.com/ conservativebyte.com/ americannewsx.com/ totalfratmove.com/ peoplespunditdaily.com/ infowars.com/ onlinebigbrother.com/ conservativedailyreview.com/ tfhnews.com/ trumpinsurrection.com/ mainerepublicemailalert.com/ canadafreepress.com/ patriotretort.com/ ricochet.com/ freedomdaily.com/ funnyjunk.com/ gaybuzzer.com/ usainfobox.com/ freerepublic.com/ awarenessact.com/ christiantoday.com/ faithfamilyamerica.com/ hiduth.com/ zootfeed.com/ chinlandnews.org/ oceanofgames.com/ thecommonsenseshow.com/ freethoughtblogs.com/ channelingerik.com/ izubarirashe.rw/ mysteriousuniverse.org/ dcwhispers.com/ shtfplan.com/ sananda.website/ unboxholics.com/ thisainthell.us/ thedealersden.com/ tripleclicks.com/ joemiller.us/ usapoliticsnow.com/ silenceisconsent.net/ thephaser.com/ forwardprogressives.com/ patriotnewsagency.com/ mrctv.org/ catholicnewsagency.com/ wearechange.org/ myfreshnews.com/ therightstuff.biz/ redoubtnews.com/ waterfordwhispersnews.com/ freewoodpost.com/ duggarfamilyblog.com/ edwardspoonhands.com/ trueactivist.com/ liberalamerica.org/ freakoutnation.com/ zalebs.com/ davidicke.com/ americanmilitarynews.com/ crohasit.com/ unassumingvenusaur.tumblr.com/ thegg.net/ readconservatives.news/ youronlinenews.net/ extremelynewsworthy.com/ varietylatino.com/ mobile.igihe.com/ pajiba.com/ rwandapaparazzi.rw/ rushlimbaugh.com/ fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/ modernliberals.com/ news.toyark.com/ drudge.com/ smosh.com/ sofascore.com/ spiritlibrary.com/ worldtruth.tv/ amerika.org/ ageofshitlords.com/ thegailygrind.com/ # END: sites with high user block rate: ariane/173353. # START: sites with high user block rate: ariane/193506. boards.4chan.org/ rightwingwatch.org/ milo.yiannopoulos.net/ mediamatters.org/ conservativefighters.com/ godlikeproductions.com/ thelastlineofdefense.org/ theproudliberal.org/ lifenews.com/ palmerreport.com/ us.blastingnews.com/ usapoliticstoday.com/ queerty.com/ americanthinker.com/ redstatewatcher.com/ nationalenquirer.com/ freebiemom.com/ tigerdroppings.com/ turtleboysports.com/ oneangrygamer.net/ e621.net/ andhrafriends.com/ weaselzippers.us/ trenddify.com/ filimside.net/ politicususa.com/ federalisttribune.com/ yournewswire.com/ kollegekidd.com/ advocate.com/ freedomsfinalstand.com/ boxden.com/ thesimsresource.com/ occupydemocrats.com/ success-street.com/ out.com/ teddystick.com/ endtimeheadlines.org/ thedailybanter.com/ voat.co/ legalinsurrection.com/ dealsea.com/ yeswecoupon.com/ scrap.tf/ uspoliticsinfo.com/ libertynews.com/ rightforever.com/ blogs.spectator.co.uk/ iotwreport.com/ theblemish.com/ wonkette.com/ dailyeb.com/ patriotfires.com/ thedailysheeple.com/ kukuruyo.com/ conservativedailypost.com/ skidrowreloaded.com/ dailyusaupdate.com/ occidentaldissent.com/ dcstatesman.com/ truthmonitor.com/ opposingviews.com/ archiveofourown.org/ sandraandwoo.com/ informedowners.com/ kanyetothe.com/ tywkiwdbi.blogspot.com/ abovetopsecret.com/ dressupgames.com/ tmn.today/ v3rmillion.net/ ygorganization.com/ myproana.com/ christiannews.net/ gaypopbuzz.com/ royalroadl.com/ allenbwest.com/ ebaumsworld.com/ petrescuereport.com/ wwtdd.com/ defiantamerica.com/ michellemalkin.com/ lolsnaps.com/ steamgifts.com/ pravdareport.com/ themortgagereports.com/ pointandclickbait.com/ noonecare.com/ reddit.com/r/interestingasfuck conspatriot.com/ jehovahs-witness.com/ community.babycenter.com/ 100percentfedup.com/ renegadetribune.com/ unknowncheats.me/ usheadline.com/ inteldinarchronicles.blogspot.com/ autostraddle.com/ vesselnews.io/ hiddenlol.com/ infozone365.com/ maganewsblog.com/ countercurrentnews.com/ enhlive.com/ theoutdoorstrader.com/ surrenderat20.net/ meaww.com/ americablog.com/ cocktailvp.com/ blacklistednews.com/ honolulustreetpulse.com/ danbooru.donmai.us/ fellowshipoftheminds.com/ nehandaradio.com/ dealsplus.com/ theprayingwoman.com/ activistpost.com/ hugelol.com/ tastelessgentlemen.com/ latest.com/ thenewyorkevening.com/ thebertshow.com/ theyeshivaworld.com/ dailyvideoreports.net/ chaibisket.com/ mmo-champion.com/ bolde.com/ dawgshed.com/ ffbe.kongbakpao.com/ seraphimsl.com/ israellycool.com/ krogerkrazy.com/ redrightvideos.com/ gorillafeed.com/ izismile.com/ classifieds.rennug.com/ thebeautylookbook.com/ lewrockwell.com/ cmgreport.com/ twcenter.net/ pokebeach.com/ mysticalraven.com/ iwastesomuchtime.com/ thoughtcatalog.com/ forums.hipinion.com/ expatriates.com/ hltv.org/ heavengifts.com/ vonbeau.com/ instinctmagazine.com/ boards.weddingbee.com/ bustedcoverage.com/ southernsavers.com/ forums.factorio.com/ modland.net/ en-volve.com/ libertywriters.com/ kiwifarms.net/ proboards.com/pandce galacticconnection.com/ mpgh.net/ donaldtrumpnews.net/ civicx.com/ blackhatworld.com/ farming2015mods.com/ feministing.com/ gta5-mods.com/ oneshotoneplace.com/ americantoday.news/ ygoprodeck.com/ heavenlysteals.com/ stack3d.com/ bachandbachettefans.net/ reddit.com/r/gentlemanboners northwestfirearms.com/ feheroes.gamepedia.com/ learnprogress.org/ anews-24.com/ ingunowners.com/ independentsentinel.com/ democraticreview.com/ veteranstoday.com/ dcclothesline.com/ cocowest.ca/ yugioh.tcgplayer.com/ skepticalob.com/ otakumode.com/ knittingparadise.com/ judgybitch.com/ reddit.com/r/exmormon aihristdreamtranslations.com/ libertynewsnow.com/ wplocker.com/ conservativeworlddaily.com/ babygaga.com/ weddingdigestnaija.com/ truthexaminer.com/ motherhoodinstyle.net/ hellochristian.com/ gameranx.com/ forums.qrz.com/ nowtolove.com.au/ forums.maplestory.nexon.net/ intellihub.com/ asiantribune.com/ domaininvesting.com/ nationalmemo.com/ couponaholic.net/ daz3dfree.com/ forums.launchbox-app.com/ texags.com/ ifunny.co/ breaking911.com/ vidmax.com/ lovehaswon.org/ yugidecks.com/ politichicks.com/ utahgunexchange.com/ washingtonfeed.com/ itsgoneviral.com/ coolmompicks.com/ mrconservativeblog.com/ brosome.com/ devtsix.com/ rightsidenews.com/ sneakershouts.com/ furvilla.com/ gotceleb.com/ littlecottonrabbits.typepad.co.uk/ mutually.com/ zetaboards.com/l_anon faiceunews.com/ sagegoddess.com/ cmacapps.com/ epbot.com/ russia-insider.com/ skidrowgamesreloaded.com/ omgtruefacts.com/ coolthings.com/ earthables.com/ skynetgaming.net/ likecool.com/ touchrwanda.com/ forum.warmane.com/ pinktruth.com/ lazyclerks.com/ theantimedia.org/ loanpride.com/ fluffybooru.org/ theunknownbutnothidden.com/ discussions.texasbowhunter.com/ looklive.com/ gamebanana.com/ theimpulsivebuy.com/ cuckooforcoupondeals.com/ erinpavlina.com/ theredelephants.com/ mysteriousearth.net/ pocketgamer.co.uk/ theearthchild.co.za/ classicalpippo9.com/ # END: sites with high user block rate: ariane/193506. # START: sites flagged for peddling hoax stories. abcnews.com.co/ actionnews3.com/ cbsnews.com.co/ channel-7-news.com/ civictribune.com/ drudge-report.co/ independencetribune.com/ nbc.com.co/ neonnettle.com/ now8news.com/ tdtalliance.com/ theracketreport.com/ therightists.com/ thirdestatenewsgroup.com/ tipsforsurvivalists.com/ worldnewsdailyreport.com/ # END: sites flagged for peddling hoax stories. # BEGIN: temporary blacklist. # The following two are temporarily blacklisted for an indexing bug b/64292199. zillow.com/ google.com/maps # END: temporary blacklist.