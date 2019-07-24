Google Engineer Comes Forward to Say There Is Obvious Bias

Greg Coppola a software engineer for Google, discusses the bias that people on the political right think is inherent in Google.

“I see Google executives go to Congress and say, ‘It’s not manipulated, it’s not political,’” Coppola told Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe in an interview released Wednesday.

“And I’m just so sure that’s not true.” He doesn’t have a smoking gun but speaks from a place of knowledge. It’s so obvious, he explains.

He said we have to decide if we are going to have fair elections or let Big Tech decide for us. Mr. Coppola added it’s disturbing to see a company align so closely with a political party.

MASSIVE PROBE INTO BIG TECH BEGAN TUESDAY

The U.S. Department of Justice launched a massive antitrust investigation of Big Tech. They are looking into potential anti-competitive behavior.

The Wall Street Journal described this as an incoming “threat for companies such as Facebook Inc., Google, Amazon.com Inc., and Apple Inc.” It cited the review will specifically target platforms that dominate “internet search, social media, and retail services.”

“The FTC in February created its own task force to monitor competition in the tech sector; that team’s work is ongoing.”

The Justice Department will “examine issues including how the most dominant tech firms have grown in size and might—and expanded their reach into additional businesses.”

The Justice Department will also examine how Big Tech companies have “leveraged the powers that come with having very large networks of users.”