Google, FB, Linked In, etc. Are a Threat to Democracy in 2024

“Tech companies are once again colluding with Democrats to push disinformation and censor legitimate conservative opinions, this time with the imprimatur of legitimacy conferred by the U.S. Supreme Court that allows them to do so more shamelessly and aggressively than ever,” reports Tyler Durden at Zero Hedge.

They are doing it openly thanks to Amy Coney Barrett, who is incrementally moving left and away from originalism.

We can thank Roberts and Kavanaugh also.

Millions of Votes Shift

This is what a Left leaning Liberal who supported both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden had to say about the 2020 Election: “Google alone shifted more than 6 Million Votes to Joe Biden… We learned how to look at and Election that took place, look at the numbers and we can factor… pic.twitter.com/jzqjoczZT4 — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) November 9, 2023

The Murthy anti-free speech decision, allowing the government to censor Americans via third parties, is devastating to the 1st Amendment.

Google (and YouTube), Facebook (and Instagram), LinkedIn, and countless other leftist-dominated tech companies can do whatever they want.

It allows endless lying by the administration.

They Won’t Let You Get Advertisers

Ben Shapiro: “Startup companies that are attempting to get into the market… are being barred from an extraordinary large pool of advertising revenue along political lines.” This is absolutely true. Big Tech and Woke advertisers are colluding to suppress conservative publishers… pic.twitter.com/wCD4yBpMEj — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 10, 2024

They can continuously manufacture crises like the latest ridiculous “Project 2025” crisis. It’s the typical Heritage wish list they hope a Republican president will follow. Donald Trump didn’t have anything to do with it. However, the lying Democrats and media have made it into a weeklong effort to paint Donald Trump as a liar for saying he didn’t have anything to do with it.

“Meanwhile, the top search results for Google—and other engines, such as Yahoo and Duck Duck Go—are laden with Democrat talking points from sources like Media Matters and the Marc Elias-backed blog “Democracy Docket,” Durden says.

“While Headline USA’s own story debunking some of these lies was prominently featured over the weekend on ZeroHedge, garnering more than 133,000 views, there is no trace of any conservative media coverage of Project 2025 several pages deep into the search engines.”

Democrats Have Big Tech Onboard

During the summer of 2020 Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff held a virtual hearing with Big Tech execs to make sure their platforms were working with the FBI and ready to censor “Russian disinformation” that would come out before the election. During that hearing Adam Schiff told… pic.twitter.com/ZG6b3hQcf3 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 26, 2024

Do a Google search, and you’ll only find leftist sites.

Durden writes, “LinkedIn, founded by notorious lawfare financier Reid Hoffman, has long been suspected of being one of the worst offenders.”

If you try to respond to lies, you will be shadow-banned or labeled as hate speech.

The Biggest Threat to Our 2024 Election Is Google.

The biggest threat to our 2024 election is Google! Google will be able to shift between 6.4 and 25 million votes to one party. We are the only team with this data to stop Big Tech from interfering in our elections and indoctrinating our children. Please support our non-profit… pic.twitter.com/vgnILL9jLH — Tech Watch Project (@techwatchorg) July 7, 2024