Google Finally Apologizes for Labeling Pro-Trump State Senator a Bigot

Google search defined the California GOP as Nazis this past week. When they were cornered by Kevin McCarthy, they claimed it wasn’t their fault but, a day later, they labelled a North Carolina Senator a “bigot” in a Google search. She is a Trump supporter. Their apology only came after badgering.

State Sen. Trudy Wade’s photo appeared in the knowledge section on the right with the word ‘bigot’ underneath in bold red lettering. It was spotted by Vice News.

It gets worse. An aide asked Google to remove the photo. “She was told to find and contact the original author of the photo, and the post stayed up,” the lawmaker explained.

Wade claimed that “only after Drudge Report posted it to a national audience and it began to go viral on social media did Google do the right thing.”

Google tweeted: “Images that appear in the Knowledge Panel are either selected by verified users or are automatically sourced from sites across the web.”

Students apparently pick the images in knowledge panels where this appeared. At least that is what Google tweeted.

They are all undoubtedly far-left. Does anyone see the danger here with these powerful social media leftists?

MEANINGLESS APOLOGY

When an aide asked them to remove it, they did nothing. It was only after Drudge tweeted it that they did something.

We apologize to Senator Wade that this image appeared in the Knowledge Panel in Search. Images that appear in the Knowledge Panel are either selected by verified users or are automatically sourced from sites across the web. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) June 2, 2018

Dr. Wade released a statement on her website Saturday about the “Google firestorm,” saying that while “I appreciate Google’s belated apology, if I’m being completely honest it rang a bit hollow.”

Google is corrupt, far-left, and they are powerful enough to not give a d@mn.

HER FULL STATEMENT

I’ve had several requests for comment about yesterday’s Google firestorm, so I thought it best to post my unfiltered response here, in its entirety.

First, I want to thank so many of you for the calls, texts, emails and tweets over the past 24 hours. I’m grateful for your kind words and support.

Although I appreciate Google’s belated apology, if I’m being completely honest it rang a bit hollow. When I learned of the hateful image yesterday, an aide requested Google take it down. She was told to find and contact the original author of the photo, and the post stayed up.

Even when the Insider’s Colin Campbell broke the story in Raleigh, the image remained. Only after Drudge Report posted it to a national audience and it began to go viral on social media did Google do the right thing. This was disconcerting to me, especially given what happened 24 hours earlier, when a Google search deemed the official ideology of the California Republican Party “Nazism.”

What should be even more concerning to all of us is that yesterday’s treatment of a conservative is nothing new. Not even close. In fact, if you were a subscriber to Greensboro’s local newspaper you’d probably agree yesterday’s character assassination was far from the worst thing ever printed about me or other North Carolina Republicans.

I believe one of the reasons this kind of vitriol has become so common and fashionable in our country is the staggering bias of the news media. The “mainstream“ press – where many of us once looked for truth and reliable reporting – have become cesspools of elitism and intolerance, and the troubling lack of ideological diversity in newsrooms across the country has sown seeds of hatred for years against conservatives – maybe especially against conservative women.

Here she gets to the real point:

It’s culminated in an unhinged assault on President Trump and anyone who dares support him publicly. I guess it’s not terribly surprising that the liberal groupthink has started to permeate America’s corporations, too.

What happened yesterday was shameful, but for me, and fellow conservatives, it was just another day at the office. Being an optimist at heart, I hope we’ll be better tomorrow because of this, but the realist in me knows it will take more than belated apologies.