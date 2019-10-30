Google invests in ‘news’ on same day Facebook launches ‘news’ tab

The same day Facebook launched its “News” tab, Google poured money into news projects around the world. The undertaking, — the Google News Initiative North American Innovation Challenge — announced thirty-four news projects. Twenty-nine out of the thirty-four are left-wing, Newsbusters reported.

The Dallas Morning News endorsed Hillary Clinton, and another, the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism received more than half-a-million dollars from leftist billionaire George Soros. There are many other examples of their left-wing tilt.

The twenty-nine are all left-wing to varying degrees.

We will not hear too many divergent opinions if this continues and our future as an indoctrinated nation seems sealed.

People fret about state-sponsored media, but this is as alarming a turn of events. The difference is powerful corporations will control the so-called news we see and hear and they can control the State with this kind of power. Monopolies on the news will rule us.

SIX CORPORATIONS OWN THE MEDIA

Almost all of the media — including entertainment and video games — is owned by only six powerhouses. So if you wonder why you hear all media spouting the same exact news in the same exact way, this is why.

MANY OF THE YOUTH HATE FREE SPEECH

At the same time, the youth want to see an end to our First Amendment. We need to turn this around. It begins with parents who must be the first teachers, not some disinterested village somewhere. Then teachers have to understand and teach U.S. history and the Constitution, not Howard Zinn’s version, but rather one that shows how exceptional we are. We are free and it is our Bill of Rights and Constitution that guarantees these freedoms. It is what makes us exceptional.

We also need the two-party system but the Democrat party has to come closer to the center. Socialism is not the American way. Freedom is.

The infographic came from webfx.