Google’s Biased Against the Right But Helps Chinese Communists Censor

Google loves Chinese Communists and hates conservatives, thinks the right are communists. Yet, Google is working with Communist China to create a search engine that tracks, censors searches, and links them to users’ phone numbers, The Washington Examiner reports.

This technology they are creating together would make it easier for the Communist Party of China to monitor people and what they are searching, the Intercept reported Friday.

Dragonfly, the code name for the new search engine, was designed for Android devices.

It allows China to censor everything and track down so-called dissidents, who probably end up in the gulag.

Nice job Google!

GOOGLE DOESN’T EVEN KNOW THEY’RE BIASED

Google isn’t an American company and the top executives are clueless about the USA values that made this country great. They also do their best to not pay any U.S. taxes.

A recent report by Tucker Carlson suggested that at least one Google VP tried to swing the Hispanic vote towards Hillary. That should alarm people. These elitists could swing the election and we wouldn’t even know they did it.

Recently, someone sent a video of the weekly internal meeting of executives at Google. It was immediately after the election. It proved Google executives are biased. They seem to think Trump supporters are racists, anti-immigrant, a blip, communists, fascists, dangerous…

The arrogant Googlers really don’t even know what they are.

Watch a few soundbites:

RELATED ARTICLE