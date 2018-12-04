GOP Campaign Committee Hacked for Months Before Losing 40 Seats

Senior GOP officials report that top GOP campaign officials were hacked during the 2018 election. Thousands of sensitive emails have been exposed by a third party.

The email accounts of four senior aides at the National Republican Congressional Committee were surveilled for several months, the party officials said.

The hack was found in April by a vendor who told the committee and its cybersecurity contractor. The committee immediately initiated an investigation and alerted the FBI.

Senior House Republicans — including Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) — were not informed of the hack until Politico contacted the NRCC on Monday with questions about the episode. Rank-and-file House Republicans were not told, either, Politico reported.

There is no excuse for that. The House Republicans should have been alerted immediately so they could take precautions. Committee officials said they kept the information secret while they conducted their own investigation which they did not want to be compromised.

Whoever made that decision needs to be fired.

No information that was hacked has appeared in public and no threats have been made — they say.

Politico says this will be embarrassing for the GOP after losing 40 seats. It’s worse than just being embarrassed. It exposed their plans, weaknesses, and strategies no doubt.

Politico also mentioned that President Trump said the GOP is better at cybersecurity. The left has already begun to throw this up in his face. However, this episode does not negate that statement in of itself. It’s the least of their worries. They lost 40 seats and there was a whole lot of corruption going on.

Also, The Daily Caller reported they hired the DNC firm Crowdstrike. Hmmm…that didn’t work out well.

