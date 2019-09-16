GOP Minority Woman Is Receiving Death Threats over AOC Socialism Ad

Republican and former congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng put out an ad addressing the socialism of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her parents escaped the Khmer Rouge Communist guerilla organization so she knows what she’s talking about. She came up with an ad the Democrats hate which means it must be effective.

In response, AOC spewed the expected mindless insults at Ms. Heng leading to someone — probably her equally mindless followers — threatening her life.

“I’m currently getting death threats since the ad aired,” Heng told Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM radio on Friday.

“If we want to talk about what incites violence, socialism does,” Heng said. “My parents lived through a socialist regime that murdered millions of innocent civilians, and I’m currently getting death threats since the ad aired. The only people inciting violence are the radical left, who can’t defend their ideas with facts, so they resort to horrible personal attacks, and as we’ve seen, even death threats.

“I put out an ad challenging AOC’s socialist views, and she came back and called me a bunch of names. That should tell you everything you really need to know about the face of socialism, right now, in our country.”

AOC never says anything that’s accurate and the media and Democrats let her get away with it. She’s a communist and she’s dangerous, along with the rest of the ‘squad.’

She started out calling the non-white Elizabeth Heng a ‘white supremacist.’

Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color – that was the pretense. What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case. https://t.co/zvp1EB02c5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Then the silly airhead claimed it put her life in danger. It’s not a violent or false ad, but AOC doesn’t need to justify a thing she says or does — she’s protected.

GOP’s message: No policy, no facts, just displays of violence + corporations like @ABCNetwork & Sinclair who amplify them. They profit from burning my likeness on TV. But who pays for heightened security? Who answers the phones for the threats resulting from a violent, false ad? https://t.co/Gr1XhEbwDC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

THIS IS THE AD IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN IT