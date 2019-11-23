GOP Senators seek financial and other records involving Hunter Biden

The GOP is starting to fight back and put the Democrats on defense.

Two GOP Senate chairmen asked the Treasury Department to hand over any documents related to Hunter Biden and a Ukrainian energy company amid an ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Trump, The Hill.com reported.

In a letter dated Nov. 15, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) asked for “suspicious activity reports” involving Biden, Reuters reported Friday.

The documents do not include findings of any illegal activity itself but are filed by financial institutions when money laundering or fraud is suspected. It is unknown if any such reports exist involving Biden, and the GOP letter did not include any evidence that Biden engaged in any activity that would be covered in such reports.

Grassley and Johnson also said on Friday they had asked the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration for records of 2016 White House meetings between Obama administration officials, Ukrainian government representatives and officials of the Democratic National Committee.

This comes after Sen. Graham asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday for any documents of contacts between Joe and Hunter Biden and the former Ukrain President Petro Poroshenko.

The Bidens deny all wrongdoing.