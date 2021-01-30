GOPDomesticTerrorists trends and Rep Greene issues a statement

Democrats, now in the control of the radically hard left, are trying to demonize every Republican, every conservative, every congressperson. The cancel culture, aka Stalinists, are going after specific senators and representatives they see as vulnerable.

Donald Trump called Greene, and Romney slammed them both

One of those in the target is one gutsy woman, Margorie Taylor Greene. She’s weakened because the Left found old comments that suggest views they strongly disagree with. For example, they say she supports QAnon and was a 9/11 Truther. We don’t know if it’s true, and we don’t care. She can believe whatever she wants. Van Jones is a truther and a communist but the Left doesn’t mind him.

It’s free speech, baby. We have to support even those ideas we don’t like.

This week, Democrat communist Cori Bush lied and said Rep. Greene attacked her in the hall, but you can listen on the clip at the end to see the opposite is true.

Democrat communist Gomez put in a nasty, toothless resolution to have Greene expelled. Fifty lawmakers signed on to censure her. Romney was angry that President Trump called her in support and said, “Lies of a feather, flock together.”

Greene has issueh a statement:

She published the statement on social media and sent it out to members of the media by her press team, writing that “since launching your smear campaign attacks on me, nearly 60,000 America First Patriots from all 50 states have reached out with messages of support and have poured over $1.6 million in small donations into my campaign account.”

“Every attack. Every lie. Every smear strengthens my base of support at home and across the country because people know the truth and are fed up with the lies. While big PACs and powerful corporations refuse to donate to Republicans and cave to the vicious cancel culture mob, the people have my back. The same 75 million people who voted for President Trump. Voters who will be vital to Republicans taking back the House in 2022,” the statement continued.

We need to support Rep. Greene because we can’t let Stalinists cancel us. They are after all of us.

GOP DOMESTIC TERRORISTS

#GOPDomesticTerrorists has trended on Twitter for two days. Twitter is eliminating voices of the right, and soon they will only have themselves to talk to. In the meantime, it’s the launchpad for the cancel culture. One of the more vicious influencers is Meidas Touch. They put up clips like the one below where one of the two brothers running the site says the GOP aren’t conservatives, they’re ISIS. This is insane hyperbolic rhetoric.

Watch:

The Bush-Greene clip:

She posted the video, you just got caught lying to the public Cori. https://t.co/39EUhsUQJf — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 29, 2021

