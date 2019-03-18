GOP’s Rushing to Curb Trump’s Emergency Powers

The GOP is already moving in to curb the President’s emergency powers, The Hill reports. These are the same people who didn’t do it while Barack Obama was President or when George Bush was President.

The President overrode the Senate and House votes for a bill to stop his emergency powers to build a border wall. They are now looking for a way to make it easier to stop his use of emergency powers.

The Republican senators believe Congress gave the President too much power in the past. Only Congress should appropriate funds, which is true.

The thing of it is, they already appropriated money for the wall. It’s been approved. They just didn’t follow through at the time.

They believe the Act needs to be reformed and that does appear to be true, but couldn’t they support building the wall?

This is the concern:

Under the National Emergencies Act, Congress can force a vote on a resolution of disapproval if they want to try to block an emergency declaration. But a president can veto the resolution, setting up a difficult hurdle for Congress to overcome since a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber is needed to override a veto.

Even GOP senators who sided with Trump are interested in the broader issue.

Senator Ron Johnson is working on crafting a bill to limit the President’s emergency powers. Democrats are so far uninterested in Republicans’ bills.

If this is just another way to stop the President from building the wall, it won’t go over well.

MEANWHILE, ANONYMOUS PEOPLE ARE POURING INTO THE COUNTRY

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen pushed back against claims that the U.S.-Mexico border crisis is “manufactured” and warned that crossings are on track to reach levels not seen in over 10 years, The Daily Caller reported.

METH AND FENTANYL IS POURING INTO THE COUNTRY

“Mexican cartels have been aggressively pushing meth into the U.S. market, including places like the Northeast, where the stimulant was once relatively scarce,” a Phoenix DEA office spokesman told the Wall Street Journal.

Law enforcement officials are confiscating substantially larger amounts of methamphetamine as Mexican drug cartels increasingly push the drug into U.S. markets.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has seen a 118 percent increase in meth seizures by law enforcement between 2010 and 2017. The meth is cheap and abundant and flooding the US mainly from Mexico, according to the agency. The Mexican cartels have taken up the meth trade to compete with cocaine coming up from South America.

A drug-tracking system from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) indicates that a total of 347,807 law enforcement meth seizures were submitted to various labs across the country in 2017, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The number is a 118 percent hike from 2010 submissions.

They’re flooding it through tunnels, they’re flooding it through ports of entry, they’re flooding it between ports of entry,” stated DEA Special Agent Doug Coleman.

We’ve gone from meth to fentanyl to meth and fentanyl.

WE NEED MORE THAN A WALL AND CONGRESS IS DOING NOTHING BUT WORRYING ABOUT TRUMP HAVING TOO MUCH POWER TO BUILD A WALL