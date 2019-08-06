The NYPD was thrown under the bus once again, this time by the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, a thug who, like most leftists, won’t support cops.

There were four separate incidents in Harlem, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, where black gang youth, neighborhood kids, and small children threw buckets of water on NYC cops. Officers didn’t react because there is no support whatsoever from the Mayor. The recent Officer Pantaleo incident gives evidence of that.

Police admit that they’re afraid of being falsely accused of racism and being fired, doxxed, and sued for “discrimination” simply for doing their jobs. They aren’t even safe from prosecution if the person they have dealt with is a hardened criminal with a weapon pointed at them and they themselves are minorities.

The leftist governor called them “embarrassing” and “wimps.”

Cuomo told WAMC radio in Albany, New York that the NYPD officers who walked away when they were being doused with water were “impotent.” He also called the numerous water-assault incidents “one of the most disturbing and embarrassing actions I’ve seen.”

He did rightfully blame De Blasio but those two are very similar and are constantly at loggerheads.

“I look to the training and the policies of the police department that would’ve instructed them to act that way,” Cuomo said. “The training has to be, you don’t turn around and get back in the car and drive away. You literally make law enforcement ineffective and impotent, and that hurts everyone.”

Cuomo added: “If you’re assaulted, you take the perpetrator into custody. That’s what you do.” Cuomo then denigrated the NYC police department, saying that none of his State Troopers would tolerate such disrespect and abuse. Cuomo is always divisive. “If that ever happened to the State Police, I would bet you my bottom dollar that you would not see state police officers assaulted and they turn around and get back in the car,” he said. Patrick Lynch, the president of NYPD’s largest union (Police Benevolent Association) said that “Gov. Cuomo is right: the NYPD is frozen, but don’t blame the cops. Instead, blame the complete lack of leadership from City Hall.” Lynch says Mayor de Blasio does not give the NYPD any support, which is why police officers on the street are afraid to do their jobs properly, like arresting criminals who assault them. This is because de Blasio has repeatedly called law enforcement racist. He has even made sure New York City paid huge, unnecessary settlements for fake police abuse cases.