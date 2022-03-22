Gov DeSantis Stands Up for Girls and Women

Sarasota-native and Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant, a Virginia Tech student, finished second to bio-male Lia Thomas in the 500-yard freestyle event in the Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recognized the fact that she was the woman who won.

At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis announced he would issue a proclamation making Weyant the winner of the NCAA 500-yard freestyle.

She is the winner. Lia Thomas is a fully intact, large, muscular male who doesn’t belong in a women’s swimming competition.

“She earned that,” DeSantis said. “We need to honor that appropriately.”

Thomas beat Weyant by 1.75 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle event. It was Weyant’s fastest career time and the third fastest time in UVA history according to the university.

“The NCAA is basically takings efforts to destroy women’s athletics,” Gov. DeSantis said. “They’re trying to undermine the integrity of the competition. They’re crowning somebody else the women’s champion, and we think that’s wrong.”

The NCAA accepted the arbitrary reduction in testosterone to allow bio-male Lia Thomas to compete. Thomas who couldn’t compete as a male, is stealing all the women’s titles and is now set on destroying women’s Olympic records. These leftists must hate girls and women.

The Left is attacking DeSantis, but everyone could learn from him. He is smart, courageous, and sticks to his principles. He is almost alone standing up for women.

Related