Gov Huckabee torches Romney, the jealous, dishonest, hypocrite

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee slammed Sen. Mitt Romney on Friday after the failed presidential candidate said he was “sickened” by President Trump’s actions as outlined in the Mueller report.

“Know what makes me sick, Mitt? Not how disingenuous you were to take @realDonaldTrump $$ and then 4 yrs later jealously trash him & then love him again when you begged to be Sec of State, but makes me sick that you got GOP nomination and could have been @POTUS,” Huckabee tweeted.

“I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” Romney said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I am appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia — including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement,” he wrote.

Romney makes a lot of Republicans sick too. There is no need for him to be this traitorous — none. The holier-than-thou Utah Senator should have come out this strong against Barack Obama. He would have won if he hadn’t been such a coward.