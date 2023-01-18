Gov. Kemp at Davos, Promoting Conservatism

For everyone who worried about Brian Kemp going to speak to the globalist madmen at Davos, they shouldn’t have worried.

Kemp’s speech was a long shout out for conservatism. He promoted the private sector and pushed for securing the southern border.

He criticized the Davos-backed COVID lockdowns and compared those who attacked him for reopening Georgia to people living in their parent’s basement.

It might seem too subtle to some conservatives, but the WEFers (World Economic Forum adherents) got the message. There is something to be said for going to these things and offering another point of view calmly. The WEFers live in an echo chamber with elitists and out of touch wealthy people.

It’s not my style, but maybe someone will get something out of Gov. Kemp’s approach.

I realize people are angry with him for not doing more during the 2020 election, but he did a lot since then. It’s hard to act after the fact as we know from Kari Lake’s experience. She’s fighting, but it’s very challenging.

WEFers think they have an image problem, but in fact, their problem is their real agenda has been exposed.

>@GovKemp spoke today at the WEF in Davos and gave a proper dressing down to politicians who have failed to secure the border and passed the Inflation Reduction Act despite its harmful impact on Georgia’s e-mobility investors. #gapol pic.twitter.com/1WmnPiTJur — Garrison Douglas (@GDouglasiii) January 17, 2023

Related