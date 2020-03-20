Gov says 25.5 million in Cali will get Cov-19, orders shelter-in-place

The state projects that 25.5 million people in California will be infected with the coronavirus over an eight-week period, Newsom said in a letter sent to President Trump on Wednesday requesting the deployment of the U.S. Navy’s Mercy Hospital Ship to the Port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1.

The aid will go to ventilators and other medical supplies, activate state-run hospitals, deploy mobile hospitals and meet other healthcare needs.

“The economic disruption caused by this public health crisis will have immediate and devastating effects on our entire country, including too many families in California,” Newsom wrote. “The magnitude of this crisis is extraordinary and federal-state-local government coordination will be more critical than ever before.”

His office did not explain where the projection of 25.5 million Californians afflicted came from. A spokesperson said the estimate could be lowered.

“Gov. Newsom has been honest about the threat of the virus and its impact on the health and welfare of Californians,” said Nathan Click, a spokesman for Newsom. “This projection shows why it’s so critical that Californians take action to slow the spread of the disease — and those mitigation efforts aren’t taken into account in those numbers. The state is deploying every resource at its disposal to meet this challenge, and we continue to ask for the federal government’s assistance in this fight.”

TIME TO SHELTER-IN-PLACE

Karen Smith, a communicable disease expert and former director of the California Department of Public Health, said it’s difficult to determine how many people will be infected with COVID-19 because so much remains unknown about the novel coronavirus that causes the disease.

But Smith, who is advising the response to the pandemic in Santa Clara and Mendocino counties, said the virus is spreading so rapidly that it’s time for Newsom to mandate statewide closures of businesses that go beyond actions some counties have taken.