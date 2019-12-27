Gov says Trump to blame for Cali homeless for not giving him $1 billion

Governor Gavin Newsom blames the federal government for the problems the politicians in the socialist Democrat state caused. Both he and his predecessor created the extreme nature of the homeless problem, and he is continuing it with his policies. He wants a billion dollars in tax dollars, which he dishonestly calls an “investment.” What a weasel.

There isn’t a Republican in the state with enough power to stop these communists/socialists but they still blame the GOP.

The California governor plans to keep on doing all the things he is doing wrong now but he wants the federal taxpayer to fund it.

Newsom had the gall to say: “California is doing more than ever before to tackle the homelessness crisis, but every level of government, including the federal government, must step up and put real skin in the game,” said Governor Newsom. “California is making historic investments now to help our communities fight homelessness. But we have work to do, and we need the federal government to do its part.”

He claims the President is setting up “roadblocks.”

This is a state that provides sanctuaries for the world, even criminals from around the globe, and gives them free healthcare, among other freebies.

HUD reported last week that “Homelessness increased in California by 21,306 people, or 16.4 percent, accounting for more than the entire national increase.”

California, a socialist state, is re-creating feudalism.

CA is doing more than ever to tackle the homelessness crisis despite the federal administration’s roadblocks:

➡️$1B investment including $650M in emergency aid

➡️New legislation to help cities & counties

THE MEDIEVAL STATE

Scholar Victor Davis Hanson is a lifelong resident of the state who told Tucker Carlson the economic distribution of California makes it a medieval state.

“It means 75 percent of the geographical area is inhabited by people 25 percent of lower-income people, by and large.

“We have a coastal corridor from San Diego to Berkeley, where we have Cal-tech and Stanford and we have about three trillion in capitalized Silicon companies. And this is where all of the policy is made. And the people who make it, lawyers and academics and politicians are never subject to the ramifications of their ideologies, because they have such wealth

“So California is a medieval society in the sense that we have the highest basket of gasoline sales and income tax, but ranks 45th in school test scores, 49th, according to Forbes, in infrastructure. And the highest kilowatt-hours in the nation. Our cost of gasoline…is the highest. But it doesn’t affect the people on the coast making these regulations.

“Where I work at Stanford, it’s 70 degrees or 65 degrees, I don’t have to turn on the air conditioning. But in the San Joachim Valley, the poor people have to go into Walmart because they can’t turn on the air conditioning.

“People in these medieval societies on the coast, they don’t believe in water transfers for agriculture for poor people. But they surely do for the artificial architectural landscapes in the Bay Area or the California Water Project. So that attitude sort of reverberates in California and it is a dysfunctional state.

“There’s the middle class, about 4 or 5 million people have left. We had about 4 to 5 million people come illegally from southern Mexico and we had an enormous concentration of global wealth in a very small geographical area. And you put all that together and you get what you have now.”

