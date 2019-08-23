Government Stats Show 64% of all Federal Arrests Are of non-US Citizens

In a first-ever comprehensive report of the description of criminal suspects arrested and prosecuted who are non-citizens and citizens, the Bureau of Justice Statistics found that in 2018, 64% of all federal arrests were of non-U.S. citizens.

By way of comparison, 37% of all federal arrests in 1998 were of non-U.S. citizens. Federal arrests of non-US citizens have risen since 1998 a whopping 234% while federal arrests of US citizens rose 10%.

It’s just one of the many costs we are accruing due to illegal immigration.

The report is based on information from the U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, U.S. Sentencing Commission, and Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Non-U.S. citizens, who make up 7% of the U.S. population (per the U.S. Census Bureau for 2017), accounted for 15% of all federal arrests and 15% of prosecutions in U.S. district court for non-immigration crimes in 2018.

Ninety-five percent of the increase in federal arrests across 20 years was due to immigration offenses.

CRIME BY NON-US CITIZENS

24% of all federal drug arrests

25% of all federal property arrests

28% of all federal fraud arrests

“Of suspects prosecuted in U.S. district court in 2018, 57% were U.S. citizens and 43% were non-U.S. citizens. Almost all (99.7%) of the non-citizens prosecuted in U.S. district court were prosecuted for something other than first-time illegal entry.”

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch told a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing last month that border agents have captured people trying to enter the U.S. illegally from more than 50 different countries, including Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Egypt, and Romania.

Former U.S. Border Patrol chief Mark Morgan, who served during the Obama administration, said in April that the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border is the worst “in the history of this country.”

Many of these people are bringing children, often not their own, on this dangerous journey. They are abusing the children.

Geraldo was on Fox this morning to discuss the topic of child immigrant detention for more than the 20 days as dictated by a liberal judge — Judge Flores. He began by saying the U.S., not the parents, is abusing children if the U.S. keeps them in detention longer than this arbitrary date established by the Flores Agreement. The average hold for a family with a child will be 50 days to allow for their case to be heard.

It will help stop sex trafficking which is now rampant.