Gowdy says a Papadopoulos transcript might be a GAME CHANGER

During an interview on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” former Rep. Trey Gowdy indicated he has seen FBI transcripts related to Papadopoulos that contains potentially exculpatory information on Trump-Russia collusion.

“If the bureau’s going to send in an informant in, the informant’s going to be wired, and if the bureau is monitoring telephone calls, there’s going to be a transcript of that,” Gowdy told host Maria Bartiromo.

“Some of us have been fortunate enough to know whether or not those transcripts exist. But they haven’t been made public, and I think one, in particular, is going — it has the potential to actually persuade people. Very little in this Russia probe, I’m afraid is going to persuade people who hate Trump or love Trump. But there is some information in these transcripts that has the potential to be a game-changer if it’s ever made public.”

In other words, it appears to be exculpatory information, but the FBI sent in spies anyway.

The FBI claimed they opened the Trump campaign investigation on July 31, 2016, after the Australian government notified them that campaign aide George Papadopoulos told one of their diplomats that the Russians were going to release dirt on Hillary. That conversation allegedly took place on May 10, 2016, which would mean Papadopoulos had advance information, perhaps on the email leak.

There has been a lot of leaked information that disputes that, however, and it sounds like this transcript provides further proof that it was bogus.

That claim was an excuse for the FBI to put spy Stefan Halper into the campaign, along with his “aide.”