Graham asks for transcripts of Biden’s calls to Ukraine’s former president

Lindsey Graham says he will take steps to uncover the transcripts of former Vice President Joe Biden’s phone calls with the former Ukrainian president. The South Carolina Republican senator made the remarks about the transcripts during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News’ ‘Hannity.’

Graham said there were three calls Biden had with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

These calls took place around the time that Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired, Graham said. That was at the same time then-VP Biden boasted he got the prosecutor fired by threatening them with holding back U.S. assistance.

Investigative reporter John Solomon interviewed Viktor Shokin who said the then-president Poroshenko told him he was fired because of the pressure from Biden.

Shokin investigated Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, and Biden’s son, Hunter, sat on the board receiving tens of thousands of dollars each month. He had no background for the position and never even went to Ukraine to sit at any board table by some news accounts.

“I want to know are there any transcripts or readout of the phone calls between the vice president and the president of the Ukraine in February [2016] after the raid on the gas company president’s house,” Graham said.

“After this raid, Hunter Biden kicks in. Hunter Biden’s business partner meets with [then-Secretary of State] John Kerry, and Vice President Biden on three occasions makes a phone call to the president of Ukraine and goes over there in March and they fire the guy, and this is the same man that the ambassador wanted investigated in 2015.”

In 2015, Graham noted, the Obama administration’s ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, gave a speech in which “[t]he one person he named as being a sleazebag was the president of Burisma.”

Instead of going after the “dirtiest guy in the Ukraine,” they fire the man going after him, Graham said, makes no sense.

Graham goes over the timeline that doesn’t add up: