Graham opens the hearing with an “F” bomb & Soros agent lies about it

Lindsey Graham kicked off the Barr hearing reading from the Peter Strzok testimony which included an “F” bomb. He apologized to the children out there.

A ShareBlue agent — ShareBlue is a Soros-Brock communistic propaganda outfit — blatantly lied about it on his Twitter page to his 124,000 followers. As of 1:30, it was ‘liked’ 4.1K times and ‘shared’ 1.8k times.

Oliver, the Soros liar, tweeted, Lindsey Graham: “Trump is a fucking idiot.” Wow, GOP truth bomb. Did not expect. /s #BarrLied“

That is not at all what happened and he knows it.

It is propaganda. ShareBlue is a propaganda factory aimed at delegitimizing the President and Republicans.

