Graham says Schiff’s causing a lot of damage, he will end the trial quickly

Senator Lindsey Graham plans to end the impeachment trial quickly for the good of the country. When 51 members say, “we’ve heard enough,” it will end.

He said he would deal with the other issues outside of impeachment.

What Schiff is doing is very dangerous to the separation of powers, he told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures. What he is referring to is the fact that Congress and the Executive are two co-equal branches, yet Congress is trying to rule over the Executive without the mediation of the courts.

Schiff’s doing “a lot of damage to the country” and he “needs to stop,” Graham said. This whole Ukraine thing is a joke, he added.