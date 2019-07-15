Graham, “We all know AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists”

Senator Lindsey Graham addressed the tweets the President sent out Sunday that gave the dishonest media and politicians fodder, some of it accurate and much of it false news.

THEY’RE A BUNCH OF COMMUNISTS

The senator would like President Trump to knock it down a notch but says he is a good Commander-in-Chief. Particularly worthy of not is he said, “Look, we all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel, they hate our own country, they are calling the guards along our border, the border patrol agents, concentration camp guards. They accuse people who support Israel of doing it for the Benjamins. They are anti-Semitic, anti-America…”

The longtime South Carolina senator said American citizens who were duly elected are “running on an agenda that is disgusting.” They talk about the Israel State as if they were “a bunch of thugs,” not victims of the entire region.

Graham feels the President should “aim higher.” The communists are American citizens. Hit them on their policies.

He spoke to the President a while ago and told him to not “take the bait.” Their policies will ruin this country. Address their policies because they are “on the wrong side of the future.”

It was really good to hear someone in power call them what they are — COMMUNISTS!

New York is following in California’s footsteps and going communist. It won’t work out well with one party rule by totalitarians.