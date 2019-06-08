Grand Marshal for Straight Pride Parade Has Been Named

By now you have heard all about the Straight Pride Parade in Boston. A lot of people are offended by a bunch of straight men marching for heterosexuals, but we love it and hope it puts a black mark on the fascist PC playbook.

We post to Facebook and are afraid to mention the Grand Marshall’s name — he has been BANNED for LIFE! No mention of his name is allowed. So we have his photo here and it’s labeled:

We really don’t care what Facebook thinks, but wanted to highlight their insidious censoring of the right. The page we post on, Capitalism is Freedom, is shadowbanned anyway over four memes in the last month — MEMES! Two were labeled ‘false’, the worst possible label Fakebook can give and two were labeled hate speech. The false memes were debatable and the hate speech memes were not hate speech. If they didn’t find memes they could use as an excuse, they would have found something else.

Anyway, their grand marshal is gay and married to a man, but he is thrilled to be the mascot and grand marshal!

The former Breitbart editor and controversial political commentator was named as the new mascot and parade grand marshal by the group Super Happy Fun America which is planning the event “to achieve inclusivity and spread awareness of issues impacting straights in Greater Boston and beyond.”

The event is scheduled in response to Boston’s annual gay pride parade being held Saturday. The group posted Brad Pitt’s face on their publicity page, but, unsurprisingly, Pitt’s peeps asked them to take it off.

Pitt “was not super happy” about being associated with the organization, the president of Super Happy Fun America told the Boston Herald.

“I really like his movies and his lawyers sent us a letter asking us to take his stuff down but, you know, you’re allowed to do satire,” John Hugo said Friday of the Oscar-winning actor.

THE GRAND MARSHAL SAYS

Upon his appointment as Grand Marshall, he said: “I might technically be a sequined and perfectly coiffed friend of Dorothy’s, but I’ve spent my entire career advocating for the rights of America’s most brutally repressed identity—straight people—so I know a thing or two about discrimination.

“This parade is a gift to anyone, male or female, black or white—gay and transgender allies, too!—who will stand with us and celebrate the wonder and the majesty of God’s own heterosexuality. Men, bring your most toxic selves. Women, prepare to burn your briefcases! Because it’s great to be straight, and we’re not apologizing for it anymore. We’re Here, Not Queer.”

Check out the Straight Pride website, here.

IT WILL BE LIVESTREAMED HERE: