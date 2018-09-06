Grandstanding Cory Booker Releases Confidential Nothing Burger Emails

Cory Booker is an hysterical fraud who is trying to destroy the nomination process of Judge Kavanaugh. He lodged disgusting racial attacks against the judge yesterday and today.

With his usual flair for the melodramatic, he released allegedly smoking gun emails which are fizzling fast. He said he understood he was risking expulsion from the Senate for releasing the confidential documents.

“I am going to release the e-mail about racial profiling and I understand that the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate,” Booker said at the beginning of the third day of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.

“Bring the charges,” he said with great pomposity.

He knew other Democrat senators were joining him in what he bombastically described as his Sparatus moment. He risked nothing and he knew it.

In any case, the ‘committee confidential’ emails had been cleared for release.

The emails involved a discussion of racial profiling. Kavanaugh recommended race-neutral classifications. On Wednesday Booker brought up the emails, suggesting this discussion Kavanaugh had with a colleague after 9/11 implied they were open to racial profiling.

On Thursday, he tweeted out the “committee confidential” emails.

The judge had nothing to do with drawing up the policy and gave good advice. It’s a nothing burger.

Booker wants to be president.

.@CoryBooker: "I sincerely believe that the public deserves to know this nominee's record."