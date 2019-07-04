Great News for the Economy & America Is Beautiful

This is a great economy! It is the best in the world.

This is the best job market in fifty years. The stock market is up, 102,000 private sector jobs were added, and all three benchmarks hit records yesterday. It’s the 88th record for the S&P under the President, 100th for the Nasdaq, 87th for the Dow. The stock market is an indicator of how well the economy is doing.

It’s the longest economic expansion on record, 120 months, and 104 months of job additions. Minority women are doing the best in this job market in fifteen years. Female employment went up 2.2 percent, highest across all categories and African-American women gained 1 and 1/2 percent.

There is some softness in the stock market and in employment. There are trade concerns.

