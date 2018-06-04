Great Time for the Anthem Thanks to a Crowd of Patriots and LaVar Ball

This is a great American moment.

The national anthem isn’t played before a ballgame so the crowd in Fresno, California takes it upon themselves to sing it anyway.

This is absolutely glorious. The national anthem isn't played before a ballgame so the crowd in Fresno, California takes it upon themselves to sing it anyway. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/2mCtBdAYTO — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 28, 2018

In another good moment, LaVar Ball told NFL players to stand for the anthem.

Outspoken basketball dad and businessman LaVar Ball had a strong message for NFL players who disapprove of the league’s new national anthem policy to stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room.

“It’s their league. If you don’t want to do it, get out [of] their league,” Ball said.

“That’s why I got my own league. Do what I want,” he added, referring to his new junior basketball league, the JBA, which he will be running himself.

As for the anthem policy in the JBA, Ball said the players will be standing.

“I got some youngsters, man. They going to do the anthem. They not going to be kneeling and doing all that.”