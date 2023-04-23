Greatest Coach in US History Phil Jackson Won’t Watch WOKE NBA

M Dowling
Phil Jackson was always a left-wing person, but he will no longer watch the NBA and hasn’t since 2020. He says politics needs to stay out of sports.

Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson 1997

Wherever Phil Jackson went to the coach, he produced wins. He has 11 championships under his belt from the 1990s through 2010.

He sat down with Rick Rubin earlier this month for a podcast. It is going viral because he, as a liberal, can’t stand the politicization of the sport with its pandering and virtue signalling.

He’s not pleased with the virtue signaling. It turned a lot of people off … including himself. He says politics should stay out of sports and that folks don’t wanna see ’em mesh.


